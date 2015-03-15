Man Utd 3-0 Spurs: Rooney has scored 9 more Premier League goals than any other player in which category?

The Red Devils strengthened their grip on a top-four spot, closing to within two points of Manchester City, with an emphatic success over fellow Champions League hopefuls Spurs in a tie that was over by half-time.

Louis van Gaal's men had been knocked out of the FA Cup in their previous Old Trafford outing, but they blew the cobwebs away thanks to goals from Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney.

Carrick fed the much-maligned Fellaini to fire home a ninth-minute opener, and the pair combined again 10 minutes later to double United's advantage; Carrick directing his header into the bottom corner.

Mistakes from both Nabil Bentaleb and Eric Dier gifted Rooney the chance to slot home No.3 after just 34 minutes, with the second half a virtual non-event as the Red Devils cruised to three points.

Harry Kane, who had scored in Spurs' previous six Premier League away games, was responsible for the Londoners' one and only shot on target, which did not come until the 89th minute.

Opta facts

Fellaini has now scored as many Premier League goals as Juan Mata (29 each).

This game was only the 4th occasion when Carrick scored and assisted in the same Premier League game (in 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2015).

Rooney has scored 8 goals in his last 9 Premier League starts against Spurs.

Rooney has now scored 14 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances at Old Trafford.

Rooney has now scored 55 Premier League goals on a Sunday, 9 more than any other player in the competition's history.

Spurs have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League away matches.

United have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League matches at Old Trafford (D1 L1).

United have lost just 2 of their last 19 Premier League matches (W13 D4 L2).

United scored with all 3 of their shots on target in the first half, while Spurs didn't have a single shot.

Tottenham’s first shot on target of the game came in the 89th minute.

Andreas Pereira is the 32nd player to feature for Man United in the Premier League this season, more than any other club.

United have not lost a league home game after leading at half-time since May 1984 (1-2 vs Ipswich)

Ander Herrera ended the day as the game's best passer and top tackler; all 6 of his tackles being made in the same area of the pitch.

Analyse Man United 3-0 Tottenham yourself using Stats Zone