Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Sunday 8 January, 4.30pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Chelsea is being shown live in the UK on BBC One. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Chelsea (opens in new tab) 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, moving to within five points of top spot in the Premier League.

City (opens in new tab) are the bookmakers' favourites to win the FA Cup but they have a tough third-round tie to deal with.

Chelsea are out of form, however, with Graham Potter's side currently 10th in the Premier League.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester City will have to make do without Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez, but Aymeric Laporte could be on the bench.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja. Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic will all need to be assessed.

Form

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions going into Sunday's showdown with the Blues.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have won just one of their last six games either side of World Cup 2022.

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Manchester City vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 January in the UK. The game is being shown live on BBC One.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.