Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Looking for a Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Chelsea is being shown live in the UK on BBC One. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.
Pep Guardiola's side beat Chelsea (opens in new tab) 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, moving to within five points of top spot in the Premier League.
City (opens in new tab) are the bookmakers' favourites to win the FA Cup but they have a tough third-round tie to deal with.
Chelsea are out of form, however, with Graham Potter's side currently 10th in the Premier League.
Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.
Team news
Manchester City will have to make do without Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez, but Aymeric Laporte could be on the bench.
Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja. Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic will all need to be assessed.
Form
Manchester City have lost only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions going into Sunday's showdown with the Blues.
Chelsea, on the other hand, have won just one of their last six games either side of World Cup 2022.
Referee
Robert Jones will be the referee for Manchester City vs Chelsea.
Stadium
Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Kick-off and channel
Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 8 January in the UK. The game is being shown live on BBC One.
In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
