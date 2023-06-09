Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League final

Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream and match preview, Saturday June 10, 8pm BST

Looking for a Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League final live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Inter Milan is being shown free on BT Sport in the UK. Away from home for the game? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription from anywhere.

After being crowned Premier League and FA Cup champions last month, Manchester City are just 90 minutes away from completing an historic treble.

The only other English side to achieve a treble are the Sky Blues’ cross-city rivals Manchester United, who achieved the feat back in 1999.

City are yet to win a Champions League title but have come close since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016.

The Spaniard guided his side to the final two years ago in 2021, however a first-half Kai Havertz strike meant Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea lifted the trophy.

In their last European campaign, City were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Inter Milan are also looking to get their hands on some more silverware this season.

Lautaro Martinez netted twice as the Nerazzurri beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win the Coppa Italia last month.

Inter have won the Champions League three times, and last lifted the coveted trophy in 2010. Then, they beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid thanks to a brace scored by Argentine striker Diego Milito.

Last season Simone Inzaghi’s side only made it as far as the Round of 16, slumping to a 2-1 loss to Liverpool on aggregate.

This year will be the first time that Inter Milan have played an English side in a Champions League final, and they are yet to officially meet Manchester City in a competitive match.

All eyes will be on the spearhead of Manchester City’s clinical attack, Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has scored 12 goals in the Champions League this season, which included five in one game during City’s 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.

Both sides’ fate in the final could rest on the performance of the 22-year-old.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Expected line-ups

Manchester City expected line-up (3-2-4-1)

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Ake, Laporte, Lewis, Gomez, Phillips, Palmer, Foden, Mahrez, Alvarez

Inter Milan expected line-up (3-5-2)

Onana; Acerbi, Bastoni, de Vrij; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Gosens; Martinez, Lukaku

Subs: Handanovic, Cordaz, Darmian, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Gagliardini, Akinsanmiro, Bellanova, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Dzeko

Form

Manchester City

WLDWW (All competitions)

Inter Milan

WWWLW (All competitions)

Referee

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistant Referees: Paweł Sokolnicki (POL)

Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)

Fourth Official: Istvan Kovacs (ROM)

Reserve Assistant: Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROM)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant VAR: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

VAR Support: Marco Fritz (GER)

Stadium

Manchester City vs Inter Milan will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which has a capacity of 74,753.

This will be the second time that the ground has played host to the Champions League final.

Liverpool lifted their fifth Champions League title at the stadium in 2005, after staging their now historic comeback when they found themselves 3-0 down at halftime to AC Milan.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday May 17 in the UK and Ireland. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app, as well as RTE 1 in the Republic of Ireland.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Champions League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport has all the rights to the Champions League.

• USA: CBS, Paramount+ and fuboTV are the places to watch the Champions League.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is DAZN.

• Australia: Stan Sport will screen every game of the Champions League.

• New Zealand: Spark Sport is serving up all the Champions League games.