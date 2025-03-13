Manchester United and Tottenham looking to make home advantage count as Premier League duo aim for Europa League quarter-finals

By published

A statistical look ahead to Man United meeting with Real Sociedad and Spurs' showdown with AZ Alkmaar in the last 16 of the Europa League

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
(Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United and Tottenham both have work to do in order to make it through to the Europa League quarter-finals.

United drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 tie, while Spurs lost 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar. Both have home advantage in the second leg, though.

To preview Thursday night’s crunch clashes at Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, we’ve, er, crunched some numbers…

Manchester United (1) v (1) Real Sociedad

Joshua Zirkzee runs with the ball for Manchester United against Real Sociedad during the Europa League last 16 first leg match at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on 6 March, 2025

Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for Manchester United in the first leg against Real Sociedad (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United have got used to facing Spanish opposition in European knockout ties – not since the 2020/21 Europa League semi-finals have they been drawn against a club from a different country – and they’re pretty familiar with Real Sociedad, too.

This will be United’s eighth encounter with the Basque outfit – and here’s one stat they might not want to fixate on: they’ve won only one of the previous three clashes at Old Trafford, the very first meeting between the sides back in 2013. That was a Champions League group game under David Moyes, who went on to manage Real Sociedad.

If Ruben Amorim’s side are to progress without the need for penalties, on which they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham barely a week ago, they’ll have to snap a run of three straight 1-1 draws in all competitions – last week’s first leg in San Sebastian included – and win for just the second time in seven matches.

Tottenham (0) v (1) AZ Alkmaar

Peer Koopmeiners runs with the ball for AZ Alkmaar during the Europa League last 16 first leg match against Tottenham Hotspur at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar on 6 March, 2025

Tottenham have only made it to the quarter-finals in one of their seven previous Europa League campaigns (Image credit: Alamy)

Tottenham must end a three-game winless stretch if they’re to advance beyond the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since 2019, when they reached the Champions League final.

Spurs salvaged a point through captain Son Heung-min’s late penalty at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League last time out, but their home form in recent months has been inconsistent to say the least.

Since winning six on the spin at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between late September and early November, Ange Postecoglou’s team have won only four out of 14 home matches in all competitions, losing six. One of those six successive victories, however, was a 1-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League group phase – a repeat of which in 90 minutes would send this one to extra time.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

More about analysis
Harvey Elliott celebrates with his arms outstretched after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool against PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 5 March, 2025

Liverpool with work to do, Arsenal effectively there and Aston Villa looking good as three Premier League sides in Champions League last 16 action
Manchester City&#039;s Jeremy Doku takes on Nottingham Forest&#039;s Ola Aina during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on 4 December, 2024

The race for the Champions League is as tight as ever as Nottingham Forest face Manchester City in the Premier League
Mohamed Salah celebrates one of his goals for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September 2021.

African players who scored Premier League hat-tricks
See more latest
Most Popular
Mohamed Salah celebrates one of his goals for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September 2021.
African players who scored Premier League hat-tricks
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Fotbal Club FCSB and Manchester United at National Arena Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania.
How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV details for Europa League clash
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez looks on while playing for Aston Villa against Southampton, 2024
Watch Aston Villa vs Club Brugge: Live streams, TV channels for Champions League knockout second leg
Eduardo Camavinga (L) of Real Madrid in action against the Samuel Lino (R) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 04, 2025.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream and TV details for Champions League second leg
Arsenal striker Thierry Henry
Line-up quiz! Can you name Arsenal's starting XI from their 4-0 win over PSV in 2002?
Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain claps during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Stade Brestois 29 and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de Roudourou on February 11, 2025 in Guingamp, France.
Gianluigi Donnarumma's injury: What happened to the PSG and Italy goalkeeper's face to cause his scar
Raheem Sterling (Arsenal FC) and Arnau Martinez (Girona FC) seen in action during a UEFA Champions League match between Girona FC and Arsenal FC at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. Final Score Girona FC 1 : 2 Arsenal FC.
Watch Arsenal vs PSV: Live stream, TV details for Champions League last-16 second-leg
England
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our England 'Golden Generation' quiz?
Jorginho celebrates with the Euro 2020 trophy after Italy&#039;s win over England in the final at Wembley.
Brazil-born players who represented European nations
Alisha Lehmann and Lia Walti
Switzerland Women Euro 2025 squad: Pia Sundhage's full team