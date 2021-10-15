Manchester United injury crisis: Who is unavailable for selection?

With Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane sidelined for Manchester United in recent weeks, there's concern as to how the club will cope with the injuries to two key players.

United have been in a dip of late, having list to Aston Villa and drawn against Everton at home, while in the Champions League, the Red Devils dropped points against Young Boys and waited late to beat Villarreal at Home.

With both first-choice centre-backs potentially out for the weekend, there's talk of how United will engineer a solution to the problem. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer still has the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof to call upon and may have to rely on them.

Marcus Rashford is also still out, following shoulder surgery.

Captain Harry Maguire is making progress, according to the man himself.

"I still haven't trained yet with the squad, but I am getting better," Maguire said on Wednesday. "It is obviously a frustrating, but I am progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon."

Maguire missed the international break with England through injury but is targeting a return by 24 October.

Summer signing Raphael Varane sustained a groin injury in the final of the Nations League last Sunday. According to Manchester United, the Frenchman will be out of action for a few weeks.

United will hope to have Varane back for the start of November.

