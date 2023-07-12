Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, line-ups and kick-off time for the pre-season game
Find a Manchester United vs Leeds United vs Inter Milan live stream for the pre-season game
Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream and match preview, Wednesday 12 July, 4pm BST
Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream and match preview
Looking for a Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Leeds United is being shown on the Red Devils' club channel MUTV, as well as the latter's club channel LUTV, and is available anywhere in the world.
Manchester United and Leeds United are set to get their pre-season campaigns underway with a friendly in Oslo, Norway, with Erik ten Hag looking to get his side off to a strong start, while Daniel Farke takes charge of the Championship outfit for the first time.
Ten Hag has opted for a mix of experience and youth in his starting line-up, as well as the first outing of Mason Mount as a Manchester United player.
There's a youthful bench involved, too, though Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tom Heaton are all featuring from the start.
Leeds, meanwhile, have also opted for experience and youth in their starting team as they adapt to life again in England's second tier. Liam Cooper is back as captain, while Sam Greenwood and record signing Georginio Rutter are also starting from the off.
Following this fixture, Leeds will head back to the UK to play two more friendlies against Monaco and Hearts, before starting their Championship campaign at Elland Road with a visit from Cardiff City on August 6.
Kick-off is at 4pm BST.
Line-ups
Manchester United line-up (4-3-3)
Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mainoo, Mount, Hannibal; Sancho, Forson, Amad
Leeds United line-up (4-3-3)
Klaesson; Hjelde, Drameh, Cooper, Mullen; Gyabi, Shackleton, Greenwood; Poveda, Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter
Stadium
Manchester United vs Leeds United will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, which has a capacity of 28,000.
The largest football stadium in the country, it hosts national team games as well as the Norwegian cup final every year.
Kick-off and channel
Manchester United vs Leeds United kick-off is at 4pm BST on Wednesday 12 July in the UK and Ireland. The game is being shown on MUTV, which costs £7.99 a month, or £29.99 for a year's subscription.
LUTV is also showing the game, with access to the game costing £7.99, while live commentary and delayed footage of the game is available for recurring payment of £3.49.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs