Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, line-ups and kick-off time for the pre-season game

Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream and match preview, Wednesday 12 July, 4pm BST

Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Leeds United is being shown on the Red Devils' club channel MUTV, as well as the latter's club channel LUTV, and is available anywhere in the world.

Manchester United and Leeds United are set to get their pre-season campaigns underway with a friendly in Oslo, Norway, with Erik ten Hag looking to get his side off to a strong start, while Daniel Farke takes charge of the Championship outfit for the first time.

Ten Hag has opted for a mix of experience and youth in his starting line-up, as well as the first outing of Mason Mount as a Manchester United player.

There's a youthful bench involved, too, though Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tom Heaton are all featuring from the start.

Leeds, meanwhile, have also opted for experience and youth in their starting team as they adapt to life again in England's second tier. Liam Cooper is back as captain, while Sam Greenwood and record signing Georginio Rutter are also starting from the off.

Following this fixture, Leeds will head back to the UK to play two more friendlies against Monaco and Hearts, before starting their Championship campaign at Elland Road with a visit from Cardiff City on August 6.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST.

Line-ups

Manchester United line-up (4-3-3)

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mainoo, Mount, Hannibal; Sancho, Forson, Amad

Leeds United line-up (4-3-3)

Klaesson; Hjelde, Drameh, Cooper, Mullen; Gyabi, Shackleton, Greenwood; Poveda, Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter

Stadium

Manchester United vs Leeds United will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, which has a capacity of 28,000.

The largest football stadium in the country, it hosts national team games as well as the Norwegian cup final every year.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Leeds United kick-off is at 4pm BST on Wednesday 12 July in the UK and Ireland. The game is being shown on MUTV, which costs £7.99 a month, or £29.99 for a year's subscription.

LUTV is also showing the game, with access to the game costing £7.99, while live commentary and delayed footage of the game is available for recurring payment of £3.49.