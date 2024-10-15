Why Erik ten Hag's decision on one youngster could cost him at Manchester United

Manchester United need results, and boy do they need them fast.

The Red Devils have suffered a damning start to the new season, with speculation continuing to linger over the future of Erik ten Hag. Sources have indicated he is set to be given more time after the international break to rectify ongoing problems, but for how long remains the key question.

INEOS opted to reward the Dutchman with a new contract in the summer, whilst also handing him a pretty war chest to the sum of £93.8m. Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte were some of the high-profile arrivals, all of whom are yet to impress.

Manchester United star Harry Amass is yet to be used, so why is Erik ten Hag keeping him under wraps?

Erik ten Hag seemingly refuses to blood Amass (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a man who is very passionate about promoting youth and giving a chance to the next potential star, Ten Hag's decision regarding Harry Amass seems a little baffling, to say the very least.

Just like last season, Manchester United have been hindered by defensive injuries, with Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui recently joining Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro on the injury table.

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amass, 17, enjoyed a super pre-season campaign with Manchester United but has not featured for the club so far this term. Likened to Shaw in his playing style, many have wondered what it will take for the former Watford man to earn his right to play under Ten Hag.

It does seem strange given the chances given to Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Toby Collyer over the last few years, with there perhaps a need to allow Amass to develop even more until he reaches the desired levels needed to compete at the very top level of the English game.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, why not give Amass a chance in a cup game? The recent drubbing of League One side Barnsley would have been the perfect chance to allow the teenager a real-life chance to experience what it means to play for the club.

Whilst the injuries tick on at Carrington, who knows how long it will be, if ever, that Amass has to wait for his chance to impress. Manchester United's youth sides are continuing to flourish, with the 17-year-old one of many regulars for both the Under-18s and Under-21s so far this season.

What has Erik ten Hag said about Harry Amass this season?

Ten Hag was quizzed on Amass after the 3-0 loss to Liverpool in pre-season, insisting he still wants to see more from the talented full-back.

"I said already the other day: there is a potential, but he [Amass] has to improve," he told ManUtd.com. "But I think in the last 12 days here on the tour, he has made big steps. He was really tested in defending, and he made a step forward, but there is still a long way to go."