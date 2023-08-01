Millwall season preview 2023/24: How the Lions can finally break into the Championship top six

The Millwall season preview 2023/24 highlights a team dreaming of the Premier League, but ultimately one just falling short of the play-off places. Again.

Having shipped only 178 goals in 171 games under Gary Rowett’s leadership, the Lions should be reliable at the back once more. Championship play-off hopes rest on whether star signing Zian Flemming can deliver on that difficult second album – and if Millwall can keep him to find out.

Oh, and they need to recover from that dismal 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on the Championship final day of last season.

Millwall season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Merv Payne (@mervpayne)

Last season was bizarre. We looked nailed on to make the play-offs, but managed to lose 4-3 from being 3-1 up at half-time on the last day at home to Blackburn. Throwing it away like that left fans in a state of disbelief.

This season will be different because three big clubs coming down and two coming up means there’ll be plenty of teams with money to spend. With the 2024/25 TV deal, League One sides will receive around half of the money that the Championship teams will, so it is crucial we stay exactly where we are.

I won’t be happy unless we play more positively. Gary Rowett’s tactics are... ‘pragmatic’, but it’s hard to criticise as those tactics have Millwall challenging for promotion each year. Still, a higher tempo would win over fans a bit more.

Our key player will be Kevin Nisbet – signing the striker from Hibs might signal a switch to playing two up front and could provide the extra 10 to 15 goals that we’ve been lacking.

Kevin Nisbet has joined from Scottish side Hibs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opposition player I’d love here is Josh Bowler. The nippy winger was back on loan at Blackpool last season, and I’d have him down at The Den. If he can bring Chris Wood with him from Nottingham Forest, even better.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Norwich’s Josh Sargent. I’ve developed an irrational dislike. He had a blinder against us at their place last season and he winds me up generally.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is goalkeeper George Long. I don’t know how he’s No.1 ahead of Bart Bialkowski. The defence looks nervous in front of him and in the final two matches, he was beaten by two soft long-range efforts.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has brought stability to the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is split, Brexit-like. Some want him out, while others point to four successive top-half finishes on a small budget. But Luton spoiled that argument!

If he left, he should be replaced by a young coach like Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna. People say Nathan Jones, but he’s only really done it at one club.

We’ll finish 15th. It’s going to be the most competitive Championship in decades, so I’ll be a misery guts and take a year off challenging for the play-offs. I hope I’m proved wrong.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery