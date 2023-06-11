The Morocco Women's World Cup 2023 squad will debut at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, with the North African nation facing a difficult task of progressing from a strong group.

Drawn against Germany, South Korea and Colombia, Morocco aren't expected to reach the knockout stages, though if the astronomical progress they have made in recent years is anything to go by, they could shock a few in the summer tournament.

A runners-up finish in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations highlights the progress the nation has made, with Reynald Pedros a strong manager helping to develop players at an excellent rate.

Two losses to Czech Republic and Romania in their April friendlies still suggests more is needed to be done to gain ground on so-called stronger nations, but convincing wins earlier in the year against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovakia indicate where the nation is currently at.

Pressure will rest on captain Ghizlane Chebbak to perform, the 32-year-old having scored 21 goals in 56 appearances for Morocco. Tottenham Hotspur's Rosella Ayane will support, though a largely young squad will gain invaluable experience regardless of their results.

Morocco are in World Cup Group H with Germany, South Korea and Colombia, their first World Cup fixture is against Germany on July 24 and below is their most recent team ahead of announcing their World Cup squad by July 9.

Morocco Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Morocco Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Khadija Er-Rmichi (ASFAR)

GK: Assia Zouhair (CAK)

GK: Inès Arouaissa (Cannes)

DF: Maryame Atiq (Unión Viera)

DF: Zineb Redouani (ASFAR)

DF: Ghizlane Chhiri (ASFAR)

DF: Nesryne El Chad (Lille)

DF: Sabah Seghir (Sampdoria)

DF: Yasmin Mrabet (Levante Las Planas)

DF: Fatima El Ghazouani (Quevilly-Rouen)

DF: Rkia Mazrouai (Gent)

DF: Nouhaïla Benzina (ASFAR)

MF: Élodie Nakkach (Servette)

MF: Salma Amani (Metz)

MF: Ghizlane Chebbak (ASFAR)

MF: Kawtar Ait Omar (Fortuna Sittard)

MF: Ibtissam Bouharat (KV Mechelen)

MF: Siham Boukhami (ASFAR)

FW: Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Fatima Tagnaout (ASFAR)

FW: Sakina Ouzraoui (Club YLA)

FW: Anissa Belkasmi (Orléans)

FW: Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane)

FW: Imane Saoud (Servette)

FW: Yasmine Zouhir (Saint-Étienne U19)

Morocco manager

Who is Morocco's manager?

Reynald Pedros manages the Morocco Women's national team, a post he took in November 2020 as part of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's (FRMF) push to grow the women's game in the country.

A former French international player, Pedros played 25 times for his nation and for teams such as Marseille, Parma, Napoli and Lyon, among others, during a 20-year career. After retiring, Pedros moved into coaching, where he worked his way up to become the head coach of Lyon Women, where he won two Division 1 Féminine and two Women's Champions League trophies.

When will the Morocco squad be announced?

In preparation for World Cup 2023, Morocco will play Italy on July 1 and Switzerland four days later, both in away games. These warm-up fixtures will help Pedros ascertain his starting XI ahead of the first game against Germany in Melbourne on July 24.

While there is no guarantee on when the final squad will be announced, leagues in both Europe and Morocco, where the majority of their players play, will conclude at the end of May. Therefore, this gives Pedros a month to select his final team ahead of their scheduled friendlies.

How many players are Morocco allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Pedros will have to whittle his Morocco squad down to just 23 players for the World Cup, after selecting 25 for April's friendlies against Romania and Czech Republic. Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.