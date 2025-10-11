How to watch Spain vs Georgia: Live streams as European champions pursue a World Cup 2026 place

Watch Spain vs Georgia as the European champions look to continue a flawless start to World Cup 2026 qualifying, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Luis de la Fuente and Spain hold all the cards when it comes to claiming a place at next summer's World Cup.

La Furia Roja have won both of their qualifying matches so far, scoring nine goals and conceding none. They're guaranteed a play-off spot courtesy of the Nations League regardless.

But they won't be taking Georgia lightly in Elche. The visitors were beaten by a Turkey side that shipped six against Spain but were emphatic winners against Bulgaria in September.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Spain vs Georgia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Spain vs Georgia in the UK

Spain's World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Elche will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video , where instead of having to take out a subscription, you can just pay-per-view at a one-off fee of £2.49.

How to watch Spain vs Georgia in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Spain vs Georgia on Fox Sports 2 and via the Fox Sports app.

Watch Spain vs Georgia for free in Spain

You can watch Spain vs Georgia for free in Spain. The game is with public broadcaster RTVE on La 1 on TV or the RTVE Play streaming platform. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Spain vs Georgia from anywhere

Match Preview

Everything about Spain feels imperious. The last time the European champions lost a match in 90 minutes was a March 2024 friendly against Colombia in London. Their last competitive defeat was against Scotland a year before that.

It's been a remarkable run with rich rewards and, when you look at De la Fuente's squad, it's easy to identify its basis.

The most experienced outfielder in the group in terms of international caps is Ferran Torres while the long list of absentees includes Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Nico Williams. Pedri, at 22, is in line for his 37th cap.

Georgia's win in their previous outing was a result of their big players turning up in big moments. The scorers against Bulgaria were Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze, who plays his football in Spain with Villarreal.

As a Champions League winner and star of that last Europan Championship, Kvaratskhelia will be familiar to Spain too. The Paris Saint-Germain winger is an injury doubt for head coach Willy Sagnol.