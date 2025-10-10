How to watch Belgium v North Macedonia: TV channel, live stream details and match preview

Watch Belgium vs North Macedonia as Rudi Garcia's side hosts the European minnows in World Cup 2026 qualifying, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

A top-of-the-table clash awaits on Friday in Group J, as Belgium host North Macedonia in Gent.

It's Belgium in second place, who have 10 points, while the first-placed visitors have 11.

With both sides having four and three matches left to play in the group, respectively, the race to claim the only automatic qualification spot for the World Cup could take a huge swing in this highly anticipated meeting.

How to watch Belgium v North Macedonia in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Belgium v North Macedonia on Amazon Prime Video.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49, and you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Belgium v North Macedonia in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Belgium v North Macedonia on Fubo Sports Network, and kick-off in the US is at 2.45 pm ET.

Watch Belgium v North Macedonia for free in Belgium

You can watch Belgium v North Macedonia for free in Belgium, where public broadcaster RTBF has the game live on TV and its Auvio streaming service. Coverage is geo-restricted.

How to watch Belgium v North Macedonia from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Belgium v North Macedonia: Match preview

It appears as if a three-horse race is appearing in Group J, with North Macedonia, Belgium and Wales all vying for top spot with four games left to go.

Garcia's side will be the favourites given their international pedigree, although you can't write off either of the others with some huge games to come over the next few months.

Belgium will be wary of the threat posed by Craig Bellamy's side, who also have 10 points, as defeat against North Macedonia would give their rivals an almighty boost before they play each other on October 13.

Captain Youri Tielemans is out of the side, so that could mean Aston Villa team-mate Amadou Onana may come in to replace him.

As for North Macedonia, centre-backs Gjoko Zajkov and Andrej Stojchevski may start ahead of shot-stopper Stole Dimitrievski, with strikers Bojan Miovski and Aleksandar Trajkovski hoping to show their qualities against tough opposition.