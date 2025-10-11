How to watch Estonia vs Italy: TV channels and live streams as the Azzurri attempt to stay in touch in World Cup qualifying

Watch Estonia vs Italy as the four-time World Cup winners try to close the gap in Group I of UEFA World Cup qualifying, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Estonia vs Italy: Key information ► Date: Saturday 11 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn ► TV coverage: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fubo Sports Network (US) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Stale Solbakken's Norway are in excellent form and good qualifying shape for World Cup 2026 but they'll be looking over their shoulders too.

Italy are six points behind the Group I leaders in second place but have a game in hand and a home game against Norway at San Siro to end the campaign.

After missing the last two World Cup tournaments, the Azzurri have turned to Gennaro Gattuso to get them firing. They've won three qualifiers out of four.

Here's everything you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Italy vs Estonia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Estonia vs Italy in the UK

Italy's World Cup qualifier against Estonia will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers.

How to watch Estonia vs Italy in the US

Live Italy vs Estonia coverage in the USA will be available via Fubo Sports Network.

How to watch Estonia vs Italy for FREE in Italy

As with all Italy's games, you can watch the match against Estonia for free on public broadcaster RAI – RAI 1 is the TV channel you need, or RAI Play if you're streaming online. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Estonia vs Italy from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Estonia vs Italy: Match Preview

Gattuso knows a thing or two about the World Cup. If he can lead Italy back to the big stage, he'll be with them in North America and Mexico next summer, 20 years after winning his country's fourth.

Six of Gattuso's current players are employed by Premier League clubs including goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City and Guglielmo Vicario of Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali scored Italy's fifth goal in their previous qualifier, a bizarre 5-4 win over Israel in Debrecen last month.

They scored five against Estonia a few days earlier too, and Jurgen Henn must be desperate for a better defensive showing on home soil. Conceding twice against Moldova in March wasn't a good sign in that regard.

Six of Henn's nine home-based players could be in line to add to their caps in the stadium where their clubs play their league football.