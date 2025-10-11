How to watch Serbia v Albania: Live streams for fiery clash in World Cup qualifying

Watch Serbia v Albania with fireworks expected in this World Cup 2026 qualifying clash, and we have all the information on TV and streaming wherever you are in the world.

► Date: Saturday 11 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Dubočica Stadium, Leskovac ► TV coverage: Fox Sports (US) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Serbia will be hoping to return to winning ways in World Cup 2026 qualifying on Saturday, as they host arch-rivals Albania in Leskovac.

The hosts are third in Group K, picking up seven points from their first three matches, whilst the visitors are second in the standings, one point ahead but having played one game more.

Dragan Stojkovic's side were hammered by England last time out on home soil, losing 5-0 in a rare drubbing all things considered.

Albania's last outing was a 1-0 victory over Latvia, with Kristjan Asllani's first-half penalty proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Can I watch Serbia v Albania in the UK?

There is no UK coverage for Serbia vs Albania. Fans visiting the UK can watch the game on their home streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Serbia v Albania in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Serbia v Albania on Fox Soccer Plus.

Can I watch Serbia vs Albania for free?

You can watch Serbia vs Albania for free in Serbia, where the game is on RTS1 and streaming on RTS Planeta. Coverage is geo-restricted.

How to watch Serbia v Albania from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Serbia v Albania: Match preview

Serbia still have hopes of a spot at next summer's World Cup finals, having made an appearance at three of the last four tournaments.

Two wins, one draw and one defeat from four matches brings the Eagles up to seven points, and there is a chance for another vital victory against Albania on Saturday.

The Eagles have faced off with Albania on three previous occasions, boasting a record of one win, one draw and one defeat, with their victory coming in a Euro 2016 qualifier all the way back in 2015.

The Red and Blacks are second in the table behind England on eight points, and Sylvinho's side have been defensively solid in Group K.

Albania have actually never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, so victory against their rivals would go a long way in aiding their hopes.