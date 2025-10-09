Ex-West Ham United man Michail Antonio rumoured to be training with rival Premier League side
Michail Antonio is keen to continue his career after leaving West Ham over the summer
Michail Antonio is reportedly training with a new club as he hopes to secure a contract.
Antonio, 35, left West Ham United in the summer after a road traffic accident saw the forward break his leg in four different places.
The Hammers helped Antonio in his recovery, but new reports have suggested the striker is keeping fit and has begun training with a Premier League rival.
Michail Antonio reportedly training with new Premier League club
Antonio has played twice for West Ham's Under-21s so far this season, featuring in games against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
FourFourTwo understands the veteran forward wants to remain in London, given his family commitments.
Alongside his current punditry duties, one source on X (formerly known as Twitter) has relayed information that Antonio is now training with Brentford in a bid to earn a short-term contract with Keith Andrews' side.
The Bees lost strikers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer, but have since seen Igor Thiago assume the natural starting berth at the Gtech Community Stadium.
"I've got something to prove to show that I can come back, I can come back and play well, which I was doing for the last 10 years," Antonio said back in August, when asked if he still wishes to continue playing.
"Even before I did the car crash, I was starting for West Ham, so it shows I've still got that ability about me and I can do it again."
In FourFourTwo's view, the Bees' immediate aim is to remain as a Premier League club this season, and having someone with Antonio's experience around could be beneficial.
It remains to be seen whether a contract will be offered to the forward, with Mirror Sport suggesting Andrews and his side have no intention of doing so.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
