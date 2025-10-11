Watch Portugal vs Ireland: Live streams, TV details as Cristiano Ronaldo's side host World Cup hopefuls

Watch Portugal vs Ireland as the Boys in Green look for a sorely needed win to get back on track in World Cup qualifying, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Group F is one of the four-team groups in World Cup 2026 qualifying, which means that both Portugal and Ireland are gearing up for just their third fixtures.

Ireland head to Lisbon in last place thanks to a draw and a defeat in their previous two. Given they're still to play the group leaders home and away, that's not a position Hallgrimsson will be enjoying.

Portugal have beaten both Armenia and Hungary with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring three times in total.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Portugal vs Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Portugal vs Ireland for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Portugal vs Ireland for free in the Republic of Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to the game.

You can catch the action on RTÉ 2 on TV or stream live on the RTÉ Player website.

Coverage is free without registration, and geo-restricted to Ireland, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling outside Ireland right now – more on that below.

Watch Portugal vs Ireland from anywhere

How to watch Portugal vs Ireland in the UK

Portugal's home qualifying fixture against the Republic of Ireland will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Portugal vs Ireland in the US

Live coverage of Portugal vs Ireland will be available for fans in the United States via Fubo Sports Network.

Portugal vs Ireland: Match Preview

Ireland were unbeaten in five matches before they were defeated by Armenia in their most recent outing but have missed two of their better opportunities to get their qualification campaign rolling.

Ireland haven't qualified for a World Cup since 2002, when Mick McCarthy led them to the round of 16 in Japan and South Korea.

With Armenia at home to come next week, the October international match window is a crucial one for the Boys in Green but the odds are not in their favour.

They met Portugal as recently as June 2024, when a second-half double from Ronaldo helped the home team to a 3-0 win in Aveiro.

Roberto Martinez's side have lost only once in 90 minutes since a dead rubber group stage loss in against Georgia at last summer's European Championship and that consistency is also reflected in Portugal's tournament qualifying record in the modern era.