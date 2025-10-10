Thomas Tuchel blasts England fans for atmosphere issue during friendly win v Wales
Thomas Tuchel admitted the atmosphere during England's win over Wales was flat
England manager Thomas Tuchel has blasted fans at Wembley Stadium for the lack of atmosphere they generate.
The Three Lions were routine winners against Craig Bellamy's side on Thursday evening, as three goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka inside the first 20 minutes ensured victory.
But it was Tuchel's post-match comments that caused quite the stir, with the German coach admitting he expected more noise from those in attendance.
Despite it only being an international friendly, Tuchel has demanded more from supporters at Wembley Stadium, with atmospheric problems often discussed during England's home games.
The Three Lions are known to have brilliant away support, but given it was a Thursday night and only a mere friendly clash, FourFourTwo thinks Tuchel is being a bit harsh on this occasion.
Speaking to ITV Sport, the former Bayern Munich boss said: "We had one and a half training days to prepare against a well-trained team and we did very well. We could have been 5-0 up at half-time.
"We couldn't score the fourth and fifth ones. The stadium was silent. We didn't get any energy back from the stands. We did everything to win.
Asked whether he expected more from fans, Tuchel added: "Yes. What more can you give in 20 minutes?
"We didn't let them escape. If you hear just Wales fans for half an hour, it's sad because the team deserved more support today."
England rushed into a three-goal lead quite early in the contest, and from there on in seemed to go through the motions, with Wales offering very little.
Atmospheres are usually much better when the Three Lions play away from Wembley Stadium, it must be said, but Tuchel's 'say it how it is' mantra is certainly showing early on in his tenure.
