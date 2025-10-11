How to watch Norway vs Israel: TV channels and live streams for controversial World Cup qualifier in Oslo

Watch Norway vs Israel as Erling Haaland looks to fire his team to a ninth consecutive win, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Israel's status as an active UEFA nation appears is uncertain and the national team's progress encounters a major obstacle on the pitch on Saturday.

Last time Norway and Israel met, Stale Solbakken's men won 4-2 in a Group I qualifier played in Hungary.

That was one of eight consecutive wins for Norway, a run dating back 363 days to a Nations League defeat at the hands of Austria.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Norway vs Israel online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Norway vs Israel in the UK?

There is no dedicated live coverage of Norway vs Israel in the UK.

How to watch Norway vs Israel in the US

Live coverage of Norway vs Israel will be available in the United States on Fox Soccer Plus, a premium Fox channel available through your TV provider.

Can I watch Norway vs Israel for free?

You can watch Norway vs Israel for free in certain countries.

In Norway, public broadcaster TV2 has the game, which is streaming live on the TV2 website – free with registration.

In France, L'Equipe TV has the rights to the game, which is available on the L'Equipe website or via the Molotov free streaming service.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Norway vs Israel from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN is fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure, with its various encryption systems designed to keep you safe when out in public, and allowing you to stream whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

Norway vs Israel: Match Preview

Norway are sitting pretty at the top of the group with five wins from five, including a 3-0 thumping of Italy in June and September's 11-1 demolition of Moldova in Oslo.

Haaland scored five goals in that match and another in Norway's win against Israel. Solbakken will be without Arsenal's Martin Odegaard but there are goals galore in the Norway line-up and Israel already know all about it.

Saturday's visitors have conceded 11 times in Group I but are level on points with Italy with one play-off spot up for grabs.

Israel have beaten Estonia twice and Moldova once, so it's fair to say the Italians – who also have a game in hand – won't be panicking just yet.

Eight members of Norway's squad play in the Premier League including Haaland's Manchester City teammate Oscar Bobb and the experienced Fulham midfielder Sander Berge.