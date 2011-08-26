The musings of Messi, the development of Dortmund & how to beat Barca

The seasonÃ¢ÂÂs underway and the Champions League is gathering speed Ã¢ÂÂ so what else would you expect from FourFourTwoÃ¢ÂÂs October issue other than a Champions League special and an exclusive interview with that man Messi?

On the back of pretty much a perfect season, we asked Lionel Messi if heÃ¢ÂÂs ready to sit back and soak it all in. His response? Ã¢ÂÂWe didnÃ¢ÂÂt win the Copa del Rey.Ã¢ÂÂ One of footballÃ¢ÂÂs greatest ever players reveals his motivations, his success and his all-new snazzy dress sense in an in-depth exclusive to FourFourTwo.

Continuing our Champions League special, we attempt to answer the impossible: how to beat Barcelona. From Jose Mourinho and other conquerors of the Catalans to Xavi himself, experts reveal how BarÃÂ§a can be toppled.

Plus, we have the ultimate guide to EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs premier competition in our Ã¢ÂÂChampions League Most Likely To...Ã¢ÂÂ, and if thatÃ¢ÂÂs not enough, we delve deep inside David de GeaÃ¢ÂÂs psyche and speak to Vincent Kompany about Manchester CityÃ¢ÂÂs chances.

And in the third installment of our Youth Development series, Borussia Dortmund open their doors to FourFourTwo to explain how a team of unknowns with an average age of 24 can win the Bundesliga, and why Germany have the future in their hands.

Bolton boss Owen Coyle is probably unique among Premier League managers: heÃ¢ÂÂs teetoal, canÃ¢ÂÂt swim and wears shorts on the touchline. He reveals all (not literally) in an absorbing interview. Turns out he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt think much of tactics blogs...

The Scottish disciplinarian wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt have though much of WimbledonÃ¢ÂÂs antics either if heÃ¢ÂÂd been their gaffer during the Ã¢ÂÂ80s. But how did The Crazy Gang get so crazy? HereÃ¢ÂÂs the story of their origins, and how an era of carnage began to unfold.

Elsewhere the October edition is crammed with fascinating features. In Fans vs Players, we take in all manner of confrontations, from pitchside scuffles to a supporter kidnapping a striker and forcing him to limbo dance (no, really). ItÃ¢ÂÂs a must-read.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs all much friendlier in the English Midlands, home to the Nottingham derby. Why do Forest and County fans like each other? WhereÃ¢ÂÂs the aggro? Our intrepid reporter investigates.

Ever heard the story of Charlie Davies? You will. HeÃ¢ÂÂs the man behind footballÃ¢ÂÂs most incredible comeback, making an extraordinary recovery from a death-cheating car crash. Face fractures, broken bones, a lacerated bladder... but heÃ¢ÂÂs back.

And naturally, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all. Also crammed into the new issue: top 10 player revolts, Franz Beckenbauer answers your questions, Hugo Sanchez talks us through the greatest bicycle kick of all time, we reveal the secrets of why itÃ¢ÂÂs so hard to play away from home, thereÃ¢ÂÂs an England Performance masterclass with John Terry, Theo Walcott, Andy Carroll and Joe Hart and we take you inside FourFourTwoÃ¢ÂÂs very own football theme park. DonÃ¢ÂÂt miss out.

The October issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by... Franz Beckenbauer, Andrew Cole, Stuart Lewis, Jody Craddock, Richard Money, Lionel Messi, Matthias Sammer, Owen Coyle, Karl Duguid, Scott Sutter, Esteban Vigo Benitez, Lars Ricken, Adam Gemili, Phil Brown, Garry Birtles, Michel Salgado, Xavi, Michael Frontzeck, Mark Le Tissier, Joe Hart, John Terry, Deco, Victor Munoz, Sepp Maier, Kurban Berdyev, Damian Scannell, Hugo Sanchez, Jay Bothroyd, Peter Taylor, Andy Carroll, Abel Resino, Javi Chico, Lawrie Sanchez, Kevin Blackwell, Juanma Ortiz, Gary Mabbutt, Theo Walcott, Pepe Mel, Jurgen Klopp, Ron Noades, Carlton Fairweather, Mark Lawrenson, Jason Manford, Gareth Southgate, Charlie Davies, Vincent Kompany, Manolo Jimenez, Jose Mourinho, Phil Neville, Brian McBride, Quique Sanchez Flores, Martin Lasarte, Leonardo, Dave Bassett, Emmanuel Adebayor, Chris Kamara, Messrs Dolce & Gabbana themselves and a lot of love.

