Netherlands vs Belgium live stream and match preview

Looking for a Netherlands vs Belgium live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

A draw will be enough for the Netherlands to book a place in the Nations League finals, but neighbours Belgium will be looking to spoil the party in Amsterdam.

Louis van Gaal’s side have the highest points total of any League A team at 13, following a 2-0 win in Poland on Thursday.

Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn were on target in that game to earn the Oranje their fourth win in five matches as their impressive form continues.

Van Gaal is yet to suffer defeat since taking over as boss last summer in the wake of a disappointing last 16 defeat to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

His side are on a 14-match unbeaten run since then and have been scoring freely, netting 13 goals in their five matches so far.

Belgium are the only team that can stop them from taking top spot, but they must win handsomely in Amsterdam to do so.

Victory would send the Red Devils joint-top on 13 points, but head-to-head is the first tiebreaker and they lost their first meeting with the Netherlands 4-1 in June.

Since then, Roberto Martinez’s side have won three and drawn one, most recently a comfortable 2-1 victory over Wales on Thursday.

Both these sides will be looking to finish their Nations League campaigns with a flourish to bolster confidence ahead of the World Cup 2022. (opens in new tab)

The Netherlands are in Group A with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador, while Belgium share Group F with Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

Van Gaal’s Netherlands World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) squad is taking shape, but he has had to deal with some injury issues.

Teun Koopmeiners was stretchered off against Poland after being knocked out, while the manager said after the game that Memphis Depay ‘has a muscle injury and it’s possible he won’t play our next game’.

Frenkie de Jong was only taken off ‘as a precaution’, though, and could feature against Belgium.

Kevin de Bruyne shone for the Red Devils against Wales and is guaranteed a spot in the Belgium World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab)squad.

But other places are still up for grabs, and teenage debutant Zeno Debast caught Martinez’s eye against the Welsh.

“I don't think I have ever seen a player make a better debut than him at the mere age of 18! I was looking at him thinking: 'This can't be his first game',” he said.

Jason Denayer earned a call-up for the September games despite not having a club since leaving Lyon this summer, while Romelu Lukaku is out injured.

Form

Netherlands: WWDWW

Belgium: WWDWL

Referee

England's Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Netherlands vs Belgium.

Stadium

Netherlands vs Belgium is being played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Other games

Wales face Poland at the same time on Sunday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group A4.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Sunday September 25 and it is being shown on Premier Sports 2 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League game – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

