Netherlands vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

It's an Mbappe-less Oranje vs Bleus in a Group D banger

The French team celebrate Maximilian Woeber's own goal in their Euro 2024 match against Austria.
Will France be celebrating after 90 minutes against the Netherlands? (Image credit: Lars Baron/Getty Image)
Looking for a Netherlands vs France live stream? We've got you covered. Netherlands vs France is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Netherlands vs France live stream

Date: Friday, June 21
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Netherlands vs France live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Netherlands vs France live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm on Friday, June 21. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

