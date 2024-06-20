Netherlands vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free
It's an Mbappe-less Oranje vs Bleus in a Group D banger
Looking for a Netherlands vs France live stream? We've got you covered. Netherlands vs France is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.
Date: Friday, June 21
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer
The Netherlands endured a real scare in their come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Poland in the opening Group D fixture. Goals from Cody Gakpo and towering substitute Wout Weghorst gave Ronald Koeman's side a vital three points, which could prove essential given their recent record against Friday's opponents is pretty abject – one win their last eight encounters.
France, meanwhile, will have to do without Kylian Mbappé after the captain and all-round superstar broke his nose heading the back of Kevin Danso's granite skull in les Bleus' 1-0 victory over Austria. The Real Madrid-bound man will sit out this game as an entire nation keeps fingers firmly crossed the world's pre-eminent star can return later in the tournament, almost certainly with a protective face mask.
Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.
Netherlands vs France kick-off and TV channel
Netherlands vs France kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday, June 21 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.
In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.
How to watch Netherlands vs France for FREE in the UK
You can watch a Netherlands vs France live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm on Friday, June 21. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.
Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN
Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere
Netherlands vs France is free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN is basically a tap-in:
1. Install it: NordVPN
2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.
3. Enjoy the game. Open up the iPlayer and watch the stream.
Referee
Anthony Taylor of England will be the referee for Netherlands vs France. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.
Stadium
Netherlands vs France will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.
International Euro 2024 TV rights
What channel is Euro 2024 on?
UK
All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.
USA
In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.
If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.
- Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)
- FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Canada
Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.
- TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)
Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/$199.99)
New Zealand
In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Andrew Murray is a freelance journalist, who regularly contributes to both the FourFourTwo magazine and website. Formerly a senior staff writer at FFT and a fluent Spanish speaker, he has interviewed major names such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Xavi. He was also named PPA New Consumer Journalist of the Year 2015.