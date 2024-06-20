Netherlands vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Will France be celebrating after 90 minutes against the Netherlands?

Looking for a Netherlands vs France live stream? We've got you covered. Netherlands vs France is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Netherlands vs France live stream Date: Friday, June 21

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

The Netherlands endured a real scare in their come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Poland in the opening Group D fixture. Goals from Cody Gakpo and towering substitute Wout Weghorst gave Ronald Koeman's side a vital three points, which could prove essential given their recent record against Friday's opponents is pretty abject – one win their last eight encounters.

France, meanwhile, will have to do without Kylian Mbappé after the captain and all-round superstar broke his nose heading the back of Kevin Danso's granite skull in les Bleus' 1-0 victory over Austria. The Real Madrid-bound man will sit out this game as an entire nation keeps fingers firmly crossed the world's pre-eminent star can return later in the tournament, almost certainly with a protective face mask.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Netherlands vs France kick-off and TV channel

Netherlands vs France kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday, June 21 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Netherlands vs France for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Netherlands vs France is free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up the iPlayer and watch the stream.

Referee

Anthony Taylor of England will be the referee for Netherlands vs France. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Netherlands vs France will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.