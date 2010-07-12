New balls please!
FourFourTwo's own Huw Davies has for some reason been desperate for the world to see his balls - footballs for the coming season, that is!
That was a subtle and very clever joke about testicles, incase you didn't realise.
Below are five new balls for the 2010/11 season - but which is for which competition? Answers on a postcard, or failing that, in the comments section below.
Which is which? Your options:
Community Shield
Premier League
Football League
FA Cup early rounds
FA Cup latter stages
