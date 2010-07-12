New balls please!

FourFourTwo's own Huw Davies has for some reason been desperate for the world to see his balls - footballs for the coming season, that is!

That was a subtle and very clever joke about testicles, incase you didn't realise.

Below are five new balls for the 2010/11 season - but which is for which competition? Answers on a postcard, or failing that, in the comments section below.

Which is which? Your options:

Community Shield

Premier League

Football League

FA Cup early rounds

FA Cup latter stages



FEATURE: The FFT SA2010 Awards

FEATURE: The Draw Specialist's World Cup

FEATURE: FourFourTwo's best and worst memories of the 2010 World Cup

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook

