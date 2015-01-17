Newcastle 1-2 Southampton: When did Eljero Elia last score a league goal before this game?

January signing Eljero Elia's brace fired Southampton to narrow victory over Newcastle at St James' Park to keep Ronald Koeman's side third in the Premier League table.

The Saints still brag a two-point lead over Manchester United, who beat QPR earlier in the day, after Elia struck either side of Yoan Gouffran's fortuitous equaliser.

In truth, there wasn't much pretty about any of the three goals scored on Tyneside; Elia's first squirmed under compatriot Tim Krul, Gouffran's came as a result of Florin Gardos's clearance gone wrong, while Elia's winner took a deflection on its way in. The Dutchman's goals were his first in league action since November 2013 for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Eljero Elia scored his first league brace since September 2013 (for Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg).

Both of Elia’s efforts in this match resulted in goals.

James Ward-Prowse has recorded 4 assists in his last 4 starts for Southampton.

Newcastle lost their first home Premier League game in 11 against the Saints (W8 D2).

Newcastle have not kept a clean sheet in their last 9 Premier League matches against Southampton.

The Magpies have conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 5 league matches.

Yoan Gouffran has scored his first Premier League goal in 37 games, last netting against Stoke at St James’ Park in December 2013.

The Frenchman had gone 2847 minutes (more than 47 hours) without scoring in the Premier League.

Southampton have hit the woodwork 13 times this season in the Premier League, more than any other side. Graziano Pelle leads the way for players in this regard (6).

The Saints have dropped just 2 points from winning positions so far this season, the fewest in the top flight.

Southampton have won 3 successive away games for the first time in the Premier League.

