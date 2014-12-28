Newcastle 3-2 Everton: Whose Prem record did Leighton Baines equal for assists by defenders?

Newcastle ran out 3-2 winners against Everton after an entertaining game at St James' Park. Roberto Martinez rang the changes after his team lost at home to Stoke on Boxing Day, and Arouna Kone's fifth-minute strike on his first league start handed the Toffees an early lead.

Everton have found it difficult not to leak goals at the other end this season, however, and Papiss Cisse's 34th-minute equaliser was followed up in the second half by goals from Ayoze Perez and Jack Colback. Kevin Mirallas' neat finish six minutes from time narrowed the deficit but the Toffees failed to find an equaliser, losing for the third game running.

Martinez was unhappy with an off-the-ball incident in the first half in which Cisse appeared to elbow Seamus Coleman, and there may well be retrospective punishment for the Newcastle striker after he appeared to throw an arm at the Everton defender not once but twice.

Given Cisse's equaliser minutes later, deciding not to punish him was a clear turning point in the game. But Perez's clinical finish and Colback's strike - after a bad mistake by Ross Barkley close to his own area - handed Newcastle all three points. Everton's poor form continues.

Arouna Kone has scored on his first league start for both Wigan Athletic and Everton.

Papiss Cisse now has 5 goals in his last 6 Premier League apps.

Everton have conceded 3 goals in each of their last 2 Premier League away games; the first time they have done this since May 2005.

The Toffees have also gone 9 games without a league shutout.

Everton have now made 10 errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season, that’s 4 more than any other side.

Leighton Baines collected his 44th Premier League assist; a joint-high among defenders in the competition’s history along with Graeme Le Saux.

Everton have won just 1 of their last 8 Premier League away games (W1 D2 L5), including losing the last 4 in a row.

The Toffees have lost 4 consecutive away league games for the first time since October 2005.

Roberto Martinez’s side have conceded 31 goals this season; they conceded 39 in the entire 2013/14 campaign (league only).

