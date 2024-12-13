Newcastle United home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

The Newcastle United home kit for 2025/26 is on the horizon, since the Toon have had a season to forget so far. At the time of writing they are mid-table and struggling to hit the heights of the memorable 2022/23 campaign under Eddie Howe that saw them return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

At least this season’s kits are great. We rated the home shirt 22nd out of 60 in the league, and the away kit the very best in 2024/25. If the rumours and “leaks” are to be believed, the Magpies could have a very new look on the pitch next term.

While the immediate concern will be about arresting their recent slump in the Premier League, there may also be some legitimate worries surrounding the images that have emerged of the possible home strip for the 2025-26 season.

Newcastle United home kit for 2025/26 prediction revealed

Newcastle's predicted home shirt for the 2025-26 season (Image credit: Footy Headlines)

As covered by FourFourTwo in October, next season’s home shirt could have a very unusual design, influenced by Australian side Brisbane Roar. The new-look style will supposedly be a shepherd's check pattern, and the mock-up images are not the most aesthetically pleasing.

The shirt has a home-stitched look, almost as if it’s unfinished. There are two predicted images, though, and the second, “improved” version is certainly more palatable, and there is perhaps even a rustic appeal to it.

Bruno Guimaraes in Newcastle's 2024-25 kit (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

It is hard to see such a divergence from the typically sleek Newcastle home kits going down particularly well with the club’s fans.

Next season’s shirt will reportedly “feature a unique, classic design inspired by a shepherd's plaid to represent the club's black and white origin story”.

While there is a romantic side of the proposed design that might appeal to purists, there appears to be something of a juxtaposition between such a stripped-back, old-fashioned style and the lavish wealth and exuberance of the club’s Saudi Arabian owners.

Of course, Footy Headlines’ prediction is not the final design. If the rumours are true it will almost certainly be developed into something polished and stylish, a combination of the old and the new that would please fans of both generations.

But Adidas, who are designing the kit, will need to be careful that they don’t release a shirt that proves overly divisive.

The 2025/26 Newcastle home kit will be sponsored by Saudi Arabian events company Sela, who signed a multi-year deal with the club in 2023, and is expected to be available to buy in May or June next year.