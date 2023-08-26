Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Sunday 27 August, 4.30pm BST

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Newcastle United showed their resolve last weekend against treble winners Manchester City, albeit they came away with nothing after a 1-0 defeat.

Regardless, Eddie Howe will be pleased with the way his side performed, and welcoming Liverpool to St. James' Park on Sunday they'll be confident of winning the game, not least getting a point against the Reds.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been unconvincing in their opening two fixtures, but at least they've accumulated four points in the process. Following up a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, Klopp's men then made hard work of Bournemouth last weekend.

Falling 1-0 down didn't help, then the sending off of Alexis Mac Allister - a suspension which has since been lifted - made matters worse. Fortunately, Liverpool won 3-1 and mitigated any potential controversies.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Newcastle are without Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth, with the trio all sidelined through injury. Joelinton and new boy Lewis Hall should both be fit enough for the game, too.

Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones should both be fit to at least make the bench for Liverpool on Sunday, while Ibrahima Konate should recover from a slight issue, too.

Form

Newcastle: WL

Liverpool: DW

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Newcastle vs Liverpool. His assistants will be Lee Betts and Akil Howson, with Craig Pawson the fourth official. Stuart Attwell is the VAR, with Constantine Hatzidakis the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Newcastle vs Liverpool will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle, which has a capacity of 52,000.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle vs Liverpool kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 20 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.