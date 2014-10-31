Nobody wants to see Lamela’s rabona

Having failed to assert himself at Tottenham last season, the former Roma man shocked onlookers by ostentatiously flaunting a majestic rabona against Asteras Tripoli in the Europa League.

But since that goal, Lamela has found that team-mates and friends have been oddly taciturn, with many refusing to even make eye contact.

“People are acting as if it [Lamela’s stirring rabona] is something to be ashamed of, like I wouldn't want it all over YouTube,” Lamela told FourFourTwo.

“Certainly this isn’t the case in Argentina or in Italy. I guess people in England are more reserved, but I’m surprised I haven’t had any positive comments about it [Lamela’s prodigious rabona]. Not even a knowing wink here or there or a 'way to go fella'.”

Some older English players, such as Martin Keown, have even gone so far as to suggest that Lamela acted inappropriately by showcasing his rabona during a professional match.

“For me it is not disrespectful, it is completely natural,” Lamela insisted.

“Ever since I was 12 or 13 I became aware that I was developing a considerable rabona. Maybe I couldn’t always control it [Lamela’s burgeoning rabona], but I knew that one day it would make a lot of people very happy.

“If Keown has a problem with it, maybe it says more about him than it does about me. Maybe he’s slightly ashamed of his.”

