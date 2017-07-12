Non-League side Lewes offer equal pay to men's and women's teams

Ahead of the 2017/18 season, Lewes have announced both of their teams will receive equal pay, which they claim is a world first. This is perhaps made even more notable by the fact the two play in differing tiers in their respective football pyramids. The men's side play in the eighth tier while the women are in the third.

A statement reads on their official website: "Lewes Football Club announces today it has become the first professional or semi-professional football club to pay its women’s team the same as its men’s team, as part of its Equality FC campaign.

"This announcement comes as part of the launch of the club’s campaign, Equality FC, to raise awareness about gender inequality in football. The campaign also aims to encourage more support for women’s and girls’ football across the UK and around the world.

"The first tranche of funding for the campaign has been approved by the Lewes FC board and has established pay parity between the two teams. The club will continue to raise funds to achieve these aims through donors and sponsors, as well as by encouraging more people to become owners of Lewes FC."

Just imagine a football club paying its women and men players the same.Stop imagining. That day is here...July 12, 2017

So yes, Lewes FC are an entrepreneurial club who actively encourage community ownership. This latest move will surely serve to gain them even greater respect.

