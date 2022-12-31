Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Sunday 1 January, 4.30pm GMT

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) returned to winning ways in their first game back after World Cup 2022, beating Bournemouth (opens in new tab) 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

That win moved Graham Potter's side to within six points of the top four, although they remain eighth in the Premier League table.

A 3-0 defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab) means Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) head into 2023 in the relegation zone.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea will have to make do without N'Golo Kante, Welsey Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Armando Broja and Reece James, but Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic could be involved after the World Cup.

Nottingham Forest will welcome Dean Henderson back into the starting XI, but Omar Richards, Morgan Gibbs-White, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are all out.

Form

Chelsea failed to win any of their final five matches before the World Cup, but the defeat of Bournemouth has lifted confidence in west London.

Forest have won only one of their last four games in the Premier League, but Steve Cooper's side are still just one point adrift of safety.

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea will be played at the 30,455-capacity City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 1 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.