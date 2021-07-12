Now Euro 2020 is over, when is England's next match?

England's Euro 2020 dream is over - and now Gareth Southgate must look ahead, rather than back.

The Three Lions have reignited the passion for the national team in this country with their performances over the past few weeks, with many not expecting a final from this team.

There will be plenty who become more engaged with England now, choosing to follow them outside of international football, as a result of the passion they've felt for England at Euro 2020.

Qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar resumes in September. England will face Hungary in Budapest on September 2, before Andorra visit Wembley Stadium three days later.

There are two more international breaks scheduled for the autumn in October and November, with two more games in England to come during each. England take on Hungary at Wembley in October, before hosting Albania in November.

The venue for the Albania game is yet to be confirmed; in the Three Lions' last qualification campaign, they played against Kosovo at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

England are currently top of UEFA Group I, with nine points from three games. The other two big competitors in this pool are Poland and Hungary, who were both eliminated at the group stage of Euro 2020.

No team has yet qualified for the 2022 World Cup, which is set to have 32 teams.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

EURO 2020 FINAL REACTION Pride remains at the end of an incredible summer

COMMENT England will learn from Euro 2020 - they're still on track for World Cup glory