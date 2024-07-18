What are the venues for football at the Olympics?

The bulk of the Paris Olympics this summer will, of course, take place in...well, Paris. But as is traditional for the Summer Games, some events will be sent away to more fitting destinations - and football is included in that.

The men's and women's Olympics football tournaments will be held at seven different venues across the country, including as far afield from the northern capital as south-coast cities Nice and Marseille.

Here's a look at the stadia that will host those games and which games look particularly appealing if you happen to be in town.

VIDEO Why England Just Lost The Euro 2024 Final

Parc des Princes (Paris)

General view outside the Parc des Princes (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Capacity: 47,929

Previous tournaments: 1938 World Cup, Euro 1960, Euro 1984, 1998 World Cup, Euro 2016, 2019 Women's World Cup

Home to Paris Saint-Germain and the venue for both finals, with the national stadium, the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in use for the athletics during the Olympics. That will make these Olympics the first time the Parc des Prince has hosted an international football final since France hosted the Euros in 1960.

Surprisingly, France are not playing any of their group stage games here in either the men's or women's tournaments. The pick of the group games is, by some distance, Brazil vs Japan in the women's tournament... and we're likely to get one of those sides or Spain against one of the USA, Germany or Australia in the quarters at the Parc des Princes.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A France v Argentina quarter-final in Paris is possible for the men, but would require the hosts to come second in their group with Argentina winning their own.

Stade de Bordeaux

The Stade de Bordeaux, Euro 2016

Capacity: 42,115

Previous tournaments: Euro 2016

Built for Euro 2016, home to Girondins de Bordeaux, and the south-west's only football venue being used for the Olympics.

Brazil v Spain in the women's tournament in the final set of group games is a mouthwatering clash, while Japan v Paraguay and Spain v Egypt could make for interesting men's games.

Bordeaux will not host any women's games past the group stage or any men's games past the quarter-finals.

Stade de Lyon

The Stade de Lyon during the 2019 Women's World Cup (Image credit: Richard Sellers)

Capacity: 59,186

Previous tournaments: Euro 2016, 2019 Women's World Cup

Home to Olympique Lyonnais, another ground built for Euro 2016, also known as the Parc Olympique and the Groupama Stadium, the ground hosted both semi-finals and the final at the 2019 WWC.

France Women will play two of their group games here, against Colombia and New Zealand, and will be hoping to visit again for the quarter-finals if they top their group. Three quarter-finals will be staged here (including two women's games on the same day), followed by both a men's and women's semi-final and the women's bronze medal match.

Stade de Marseille

The Stade Velodrome ahead of England v Russia in 2016 (Image credit: Nick Potts)

Capacity: 67,394

Previous tournaments: 1938 World Cup, Euro 1960, Euro 1987, 1998 World Cup, Euro 2016.

Deemed too large for the 2019 WWC - and the biggest stadium used for Olympic football this year - Stade Velodrome will host a women's international football tournament for the first time at the Olympics, and on paper has the best line-up of group stage games of any of the grounds...especially if you're an American.

For the men, Marseille will host France v USA, New Zealand v USA and New Zealand v France, all of which have the capacity to surprise and/or delight. And the women's group fixtures are even better, with three real heavyweight clashes: Germany, Australia and USA will play all their games against one another here. Yes please.

Marseille will then host a quarter-final and semi-final for each tournament.

Stade de Nice

The Stade De Nice

Capacity: 36,178

Previous tournaments: Euro 2016, 2019 Women's World Cup

The Allianz Riviera opened three years before Euro 2016 and is not quite the smallest of the seven grounds being used for Olympic football this summer, but not far off.

As a result, its line-up is in fairly stark contrast to Marseille's all-star lineup...but they will host France men against Guinea, while for the women, Colombia v Canada could be an interesting one. Nice will not host any knockout games.

Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes)

Stade de Nantes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 35,322

Previous tournaments: 1998 World Cup

This is the smallest ground being used at the Olympics. Spain v Japan is the standout women's fixture, with the men's lineup not especially compelling. Nantes' only game outside the group stage is the men's bronze medal match.

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (Saint-Etienne)

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capacity: 41,965

Previous tournaments: Euro 1984, 1998 World Cup, 2003 Confederations Cup, Euro 2016

A venerable old ground best known to England fans as the site of that game against Argentina at France 98, with the Michael Owen goal and David Beckham's red card and the penalty shootout misery and all that.

Canada v New Zealand and France v Canada look fun on the women's side, and Argentina v Morocco has 'shock result' written all over it. No knockout games will be played here.

FAQs

Which stadium is hosting the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? The majority of Paris 2024 will take place at the Stade De France, with the athletics events and Closing Ceremony to be hosted at the national stadium. Many other venues will host events.

Why is football taking place across France at the 2024 Olympic Games? Paris does not have enough venues to host the football event at the 2024 Olympics. As is tradition, the event will tour across the country.

Why isn't Kylian Mbappe at the Olympics?

Footballers who won Olympic gold medals

‘I felt I should have gone to Euro 2012 - but playing at the Olympics is cooler’: Ex-England striker reflects on Three Lions snub with fondness