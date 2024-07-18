What are the venues for football at the Olympics?

By
published

Seven grounds around France will play host to the men's and women's Olympic football tournaments

A general view shows the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Troyes on November 28, 2015.
(Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump To:

The bulk of the Paris Olympics this summer will, of course, take place in...well, Paris. But as is traditional for the Summer Games, some events will be sent away to more fitting destinations - and football is included in that.

The men's and women's Olympics football tournaments will be held at seven different venues across the country, including as far afield from the northern capital as south-coast cities Nice and Marseille.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.