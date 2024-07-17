Why isn't Kylian Mbappe at the Olympics?

Although France reached the final four of Euro 2024, their campaign in Germany will go down as a disappointment.

Didier Deschamps' side began the tournament as one of the favourites, but never really got going, struggling in front of goal in relying on own goals and penalty shootouts to make it to the semi-final, where a Lamine Yamal-inspired Spain sent them packing.

But the French do have another tournament coming up - as Paris hosts this summer's Olympic Games, with France one of the favourites in the football competition. One player who won't feature however is Kylian Mbappe - but why not? FourFourTwo takes a look.

Why won't Kylian Mbappe play at the Olympics?

Playing in the Olympics in your home country is not something many footballers will get to experience, but there are a few reasons why France's most famous player will not feature this summer.

The Olympics tournament is an under-23s competition, although the rules allow coaches to select three over-age players. France legend Thierry Henry will be managing his country in this summer's Games and has chosen Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sevilla's Loic Bade and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who will captain the team, as his overage selections.

While Henry would no doubt like to have selected 25-year-old Mbappe as one of his three over-age players, he has been prevented from doing so by Mbappe's new team, Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

With the Olympics falling under the jurisdiction of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), clubs do not have to release their players, meaning the decision on Mbappe's involvement rests with the Spanish side.

"For the Olympics my club has a position which is very clear so that means I think I will not participate in the Olympics. That is how it is," Mbappe said last month.

The Olympic final is due to be played in August 9, with Madrid's UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta taking place on August 14. And with Mbappe's involvement at Euro 2024 seeing him suffer a broken nose, it is little surprise that Madrid would want to allow their new player to take a break before the 2024/25 campaign.

"Joining a new team in September would not be the best way to begin my adventure," Mbappe added. "I wish the best to the France team. I will of course watch all their games as a spectator rather than an actor, and I hope they bring back the gold medal."

