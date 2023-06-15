Panama Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call-ups

The Panama Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is coming together now, as

Las Canaleras prepare for a first-ever World Cup.

Five years ago now, the men took their bow at the tournament, with the women now following suit. The Panamanians did so with defensive resilience, too, beating Papua New Guinea 2-0 and Paraguay 1-0 in the inter-confederation play-offs that took them to Australia and New Zealand.

That strong backbone will be needed Down Under, with Panama finding themselves with a mountain to climb. Brazil and France bookend their group, with Germany awaiting whoever finishes second. Jamaican superstar Khadija "Bunny" Shaw leads the Reggae Girlz in between, giving Panama's rank outsiders very little chance of even a win – with the side likely building for what looks like it could be a bright future.

Panama have youth on their side at least, in the absence of any real experience. Captain Natalia Mills, defender Rebeca Espinosa and two of their goalkeepers are the only players aged over 30, with no player in the side having earned 20 caps for their country.

Very few Panamanian stars have European experience either, though Hilary Jaen and Riley Tanner both play in the US. The tournament may well act as a springboard to future endeavours, however, as the nation look to may qualification a regular thing in future.

Panama Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Sasha Fabrega (C.A.Independiente)

GK: Nadia Ducreux (Sporting)

GK: Stephani Vargas (Plaza Amador)

DF: Hilary Jaen (South Alabama Jaguars)

DF: Wendy Natis (America de Cali)

DF: Katherine Castillo (Tauro)

DF: Yomira Pinzon (Saprissa)

DF: Rosario Vargas (Rayo Vallecano B)

DF: Rebeca Espinosa (Sporting)

DF: Nicole De Obaldía (Herediano)

DF: Carina Baltrip-Reyes (Portugal Marítimo)

MF: Deysire Salazar (Tauro)

MF: Emily Cedeno (Tauro)

MF: Schiandra Gonzalez (Tauro)

MF: Marta Cox (Pachuca)

MF: Natalia Mills (captain) (Alajuelense)

MF: Laurie Batista (Tauro)

MF: Erika Hernandez (Plaza Amador)

MF: Aldrith Quintero (Alhama)

FW: Karla Riley (Sporting)

FW: Riley Tanner (Washington Spirit)

FW: Gabriela Villagrand (unattached)

FW: Lineth Cedeno (unattached)

Panama manager

Who is Panama's manager?

Mexican coach Ignacio Quintana played football to an amateur level and took over as the Panama women's manager two years ago. Already, he's successfully campaigned for his team to have equal salaries to the men's team and led them to a first World Cup. It would be fair to call him a transformative figure in the national history of the sport.

When will the Panama squad be announced?

With Panama set for friendlies against Colombia and Spain before an MS&AD Cup date with Japan, it is likely that their World Cup squad will be made in the next couple of weeks.

How many players are Panama allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Panama Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.