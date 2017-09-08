Peruvian fans watch World Cup qualifying win... at a funeral
A mourning ceremony in Peru was overshadowed by the national team's crucial clash with Ecuador
Is football more important than life and death? A group of Peru fans seem to agree with legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly's mantra.
With an open coffin of a deceased person in the same room as a giant wall-mounted LED TV, the small group inside this undertaker's room couldn't peel their eyes away from Peru's qualifier against Ecuador.
Two fans can be seen hugging (though we're not sure whether in celebration or moral support) as La Blanquirroja score one of their two goals in the vital 2-1 win in Ecuador – which keeps Peru above Argentina in the final berth of automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Now, let us pray...
