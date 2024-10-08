Play soccer like a true World champion, thanks to Amazon Prime Day soccer deals

One of the most iconic football shirts in recent memory - following Lionel Messi's heroics in Qatar 2022

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale has returned, with one of the most iconic international football jerseys on the planet now reduced.

The 2022 World Cup final is perhaps still too fresh in the memory to be a contender for one of football's greatest matches in history. But there is no doubt that Argentina's triumph over France in Qatar will be talked about for years to come.

Lionel Messi finally climbing the mountain and winning the biggest prize in soccer, Emi Martinez's goalkeeping heroics, Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick and still ending up on the losing team. Drama, comebacks and a penalty shootout - it was a true classic.

Naturally this game alone has elevated the Argentina national team jersey. Already excellent design, it now defines a tournament, a legend of the game (in Messi) and perhaps the greatest final ever played. Argentina's latest shirt also features three stars - to symbolise each of their World Cup wins.

It also includes the FIFA Champions Badge, a gold and white shield-shaped emblem that is awarded by the governing body to the World Cup holders. The blue and white striped design with a black trim is manufactured by Adidas, who have employed Aeroready technology to ensure users are kept dry and cool during physical matches.

As part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024, the Argentina home jersey has 13% off, up until just after 23:59 on October 9.

