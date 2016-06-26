Pogba and Griezmann see off the Irish: How Stats Zone saw France 2-1 Republic of Ireland

A storming second-half comeback from the hosts saw France through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016. The Republic of Ireland battled valiantly in the first half, after taking the lead after a minute through Robbie Brady's penalty, but it was one-way traffic in the second half.

The Irish had started with a 4-4-2 formation sticking with Daryl Murphy up in attack to support Shane Long following the victory over Italy, but perhaps were affected by three days fewer rest than their opposition.

TEAMS #FRA v #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/LzaFyCLIjE): McClean starts; Matuidi in. pic.twitter.com/9AWqxH80qm

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

Nevertheless, the Boys in Green were rewarded for their attacking outlook as Robbie Brady knocked in his second goal of the tournament from the penalty spot, Paul Pogba having clumsily run into Shane Long.

And despite seeing off several brief spells of pressure, the Irish looked well in the match going into the second half with their high-energy hussle holding off Didier Deschamps' outfit.

#FRA 0-1 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/LzaFyCLIjE): Ward proving an out ball. Action mostly down French left. pic.twitter.com/2BM1UzZ0Hu

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

By playing a direct brand of football Martin O'Neill's side were able to keep France at arm's length for almost 60 minutes.

#FRA 0-1 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/bliRYNJXcT…): Ireland's direct passing. Lot of long balls. pic.twitter.com/2i8Kl0ogot

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

However, after the break came more French intensity and Kingsley Coman for N'Golo Kante (who picked up a yellow card, with Adil Rami, to both be suspended for the next round of the competition).

Perhaps Ireland also ran out of gas following the Italy game last Wednesday. Les Bleus built the pressure…

#FRA 0-1 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/LzaFyCLIjE): Late pressure from France. Griezmann's shooting. pic.twitter.com/kHjQnnEXAS

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

…And finally Griezmann made the breakthrough following a Bacary Sagna cross on 58 minutes created via a lovely passing move from the left to the right flank…

#FRA 1-1 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/LzaFyCLIjE): Lovely move from left to right for the French equaliser. pic.twitter.com/xvK8o66yBb

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

And then Griezmann grabbed his second three minutes later after Olivier Giroud's tremendous knockdown. Shortly later Shane Duffy saw red and it became an even tougher task for Ireland to get back into the game.

#FRA 2-1 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/LzaFyCLIjE): The move for Griezmann's second. Great headed assist. pic.twitter.com/c5XamECzw2

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

Paul Pogba was now pulling the strings, with the most passes and creating the most chances in the game (at the time; Payet finished the match with five, the most). He also completed the most take-ons and recovered the ball the most in a all-action display.

#FRA 2-1 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/LzaFyCLIjE): Pogba conducting: most passes and chances made. pic.twitter.com/tmBQQuciCl

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

But it was the diminutive Griezmann who was the best performer, not only scoring the most goals but also making the most tackles in the game. England or Iceland will need to find a way to shackle France's deadly duo in the next round of the competition, if either side hopes to advance.

#FRA 2-1 #IRL (via @StatsZonehttps://t.co/LzaFyCLIjE): Griezmann's work today. pic.twitter.com/LxGpllRJlx

— Stats Zone (@StatsZone) 26 June 2016

More features every day on FFT.com • More Euro 2016

STATS ZONE Free on iOS • Free on Android