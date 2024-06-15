Poland vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

Ronald Koeman won the Euros as a player. Can he do it as coach?

The Netherlands' Nathan Ake controlling the ball in a March 2024 friendly match against Germany.
Nathan Aké is part of a strong Netherlands defence. (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Jump To:

Looking for an Poland vs Netherlands live stream? We've got you covered. Poland vs Netherlands is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Poland vs Netherlands live stream

Date: Sunday, June 16

Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Poland vs Netherlands live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Poland vs Netherlands live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 2pm BST on Sunday 16 June, with coverage starting at 1.35pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).