Poland vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Looking for an Poland vs Netherlands live stream? We've got you covered. Poland vs Netherlands is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Poland vs Netherlands live stream Date: Sunday, June 16



Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT



FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

The last time Germany hosted the European Championship back in 1988, the Netherlands were victorious. Dutch manager Ronald Koeman was part of that team, and he'll be hoping his squad can go all the way this summer, too.

Poland qualified for the tournament via the play-offs, beating Wales on penalties in the final. Quarter-finalists in 2016, they are outsiders to advance to the knockout phase from Group D.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Poland vs Netherlands kick-off and TV channel

Poland vs Netherlands kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 16 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands for FREE in the UK

You can watch a Poland vs Netherlands live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 2pm BST on Sunday 16 June, with coverage starting at 1.35pm. Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Poland vs Netherlands is free on BBC One for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling overseas and want to tune into BBC as you would back home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up the iPlayer and watch the stream.

Referee

Artur Soares Dias of Portugal will be the referee for Poland vs Netherlands. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Poland vs Netherlands will be played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.