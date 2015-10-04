Poll: Who should replace Rodgers?

With Brendan Rodgers sacked just an hour after the Merseyside derby finishing, the Reds now have the international break to bring in the right man. But who do you think should get the top job at Anfield?

Let us know by choosing one of the bosses listed below: former star, now pundit Jamie Carragher, previous Premier League winner Carlo Ancelotti or former Dortmund favourite Jurgen Klopp? Or someone else?