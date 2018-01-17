Polokwane City player scores the perfect knuckleball free-kick

In the 22nd minute, Musona showed off his excellent technique by punching a 35-yard free-kick straight into the top corner past Itumeleng Khune – South Africa's first-choice goalkeeper, an 86-cap veteran who has spent his entire playing career with the Kaizer Chiefs.

Zimbabwean midfielder Musona's celebration was equally fantastic – at first nonchalant, but one which ended with his team-mates scuttling around the corner flag in delight.

It wasn't all good, though: Kaizer Chiefs went on to win the match. Ryan Moon equalised shortly afterwards, before the 22-year-old Dumisani Zuma secured all three points with his 65th-minute strike.

It means the Chiefs sit fourth in the Premier Soccer League, with Polokwane City 11th in the 16-team league.

