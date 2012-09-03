Prem notes: Profligate Spurs & Liverpool, efficient Hammers & Mackems, under-fire Man United

The Premier League weekend analysed via some stats provided by Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

West Ham United 3-0 Fulham

Fulham have had the most shots on target in the PL this season (24) but Jussi Jaaskelainen made 9 saves in this match without conceding a goal Ã¢ÂÂ something that only happened twice last season. At the other end, West Ham scored 3 from 6 attempts on target.

West Ham scored from a corner, as they did last season 14 times Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other Championship side. Andy Carroll received mainly long balls down the middle: nobody found him more often than Jaaskelainen (6).



Swansea City 2-2 Sunderland

Michu is only the fifth player since 1992 to score at least 4 goals in his opening 3 Premier League games (Pavel Pogrebnyak, Collins John, Adrian Mutu and Patrik Berger), and only the fourth to score in each of his first 3 appearances in the competition (Pogrebnyak, Mutu, Michael Ricketts). Swansea completed 577 of 621 passes, more than twice SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs 282 from 352. Swansea's passing accuracy in this match (92.9%) is the second-highest recorded by Opta (data since 2003/04), after Man United vs Fulham earlier this season (93%).

Sunderland only had 4 shots in this match, the second time they have had this few this season (also 4 vs Arsenal). Sunderland scored with both their shots on target, while their goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved 5 of Swansea's 7 on-target attempts.



Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Norwich City

Spurs have attempted 39 shots (excl. blocked) already this season, but have only scored three goals. Only Man United have had more (42). Only two players have made more successful dribbles than Moussa DembelÃÂ© since the start of last season, but he didnÃ¢ÂÂt attempt a single one in this match.



West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Everton

West Brom have kept 7 clean sheets in their last 9 Premier League games at The Hawthorns; the exceptions were against Arsenal and Newcastle, who each scored three goals. Chris Brunt has assisted 10 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League since the start of 2010-11, more than any other player.



Wigan Athletic 2-2 Stoke City

Nearly half (46.5%) of StokefÃ¢ÂÂs passes in this match went straight into the final third, more than any other side. In total, Wigan completed almost three times as many passes (453 out of 539 to Stoke's 163/230).



Manchester City 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Yaya Toure has scored (4) or assisted (2) 6 goals in his last 5 Premier League appearances. Man City have scored 17 Premier League goals from corner-kick situations since the start of last season, more than any other side.Ã¢ÂÂ¨



Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal

ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs first goal of the season came after 211 minutes, the second-longest they have waited in the Premier League (224 minutes last season). Liverpool had 19 attempts to Arsenal's 11, but the home side's first shot on target didnÃ¢ÂÂt arrive until the 58th minute.



Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa

Just 1 of Aston VillaÃ¢ÂÂs last 8 Premier League goals has been scored by a striker (4 by defenders). Newcastle had 6 shots off target and 1 blocked in the first half, but none on target. Darren Bent has failed to score in six consecutive PL appearances Ã¢ÂÂ his longest drought since January 2009 at Spurs.



Southampton 2-3 Manchester United

Robin van Persie had 11 shots in this match Ã¢ÂÂ the most by a player in a PL game since he had 12 vs Wolves last December. Kelvin Davis has saved the last three penalties he has faced in the PL Ã¢ÂÂ against Man United, Man City and Aston Villa (in May 2006 with Sunderland).

Man United won a PL game they were losing with five minutes remaining for the first time since April 1993 (vs Sheffield Wednesday). Only Southampton (19) have faced more shots on target than United in the PL this season (17).



Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play, and pre-loaded with all data from the 2011/12 and 2010/11 Premier League and Champions League. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with FFT's bet partners Coral: click here for a free ÃÂ£10 bet



Download SZÃ¢ÂÂ¢ Read more about it Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ analysis