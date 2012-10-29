Prem Notes: Sloppy Villa, Wilshere's return, travel-happy Suarez, super-sub Hernandez

Notable Premier League factoids from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Aston Villa 1-1 Norwich City

Norwich City became the final team in this Premier League season to score a goal from a set-piece. The Canaries are without a clean sheet in 38 league away games - the worst ever run without one on the road in Premier League history. Villa had the worst passing accuracy in the division this weekend (66%), also playing the highest proportion of long passes (19%). Norwich made the most crosses this weekend in the division (30), while Villa attempted the fewest (8). Christian Benteke had the most headed shots in the Premier League this weekend: 3.





Arsenal 1-0 Queens Park Rangers



Jack Wilshere completed all 33 passes he made in the first half against QPR on his return to the Gunners' first team. Since the start of last season, QPR have had 11 players sent off in the Premier League, at least four more than any other side. Arsenal had 22 shots - more than any other side this weekend. No goalkeeper has had to make more saves in a game than the 9 that Julio Cesar did against Arsenal.





Reading 3-3 Fulham



Jobi McAnuff has now made 4 Premier League assists - only Eden Hazard and Juan Mata (5) have made more. Fulham had 66% possession against the Royals, their highest figure since November 2009 against Birmingham.





Stoke City 0-0 Sunderland



Sunderland didnÃ¢ÂÂt have a single shot on target at the Britannia Stadium. Overall, the Black Cats have managed just 12 shots on target this season, while every other side has had at least 28.





Wigan Athletic 2-1 West Ham United

Wigan have conceded 5 headed goals in the Premier League this season, the joint most of all sides. West Ham have still shipped a league low of just 1 goal from a set-piece this season.





Manchester City 1-0 Swansea City



Yaya TourÃÂ© made 108 passes against Swansea, the only player this weekend to break a century. City have now scored in their last 36 home Premier League games; only 3 teams (Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea) have ever gone on longer runs of this kind.





Everton 2-2 Liverpool



Liverpool have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 11 away games in the Premier League, conceding 19 goals along the way. Luis SuarezÃ¢ÂÂs last 5 goals in the Premier League have all come away from home, and overall he has more away from Anfield with 13 of his 21 league goals coming on the road. Everton scored 2 goals in the first half of this game, the fourth time they have achieved the feat this season. They are the only side in the league to do so.

Liverpool conceded the most fouls in the division this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 19. The Reds made 2 errors leading to goals and now have 7 for the season, more than any other team. Suarez led the division in shots off target again Ã¢ÂÂ 4 this week. Meanwhile, Leighton Baines created the most chances in the Premier League this weekend: 6.





Newcastle United 2-1 West Brom

Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse scored in the same Premier League match for the first time since Cisse's debut back in February (a run of 21 games). West Brom have conceded a Premier League high 55% of their goals in the final 15 minutes of matches. Hatem Ben Arfa made 7 dribbles, more than any other player in the league this weekend. He leads the division this season with 83.





Southampton 1-2 Tottenham

Eleven of the 13 goals that Spurs have conceded have come in the second 45 minutes of action, a league-high percentage of 85%. Southampton have conceded more goals after 9 games (26) than any other team in Premier League history, while former player Gareth Bale has notched more headed goals (4) in the Premier League than goals with his right foot (3).





Chelsea 2-3 Manchester United

Javier Hernandez has scored 7 Premier League substitute goals away from home - only Jermain Defoe (9) has more in the divisionÃ¢ÂÂs history. Seven of HernandezÃ¢ÂÂs 8 substitute goals in the league have come away from home. Since the start of last season, only 4 players have scored more right-footed goals in the Premier League than the left-footed Robin van Persie (13).

Manchester United have been 2+ goals up in 347 Premier League games and have never lost (W337 D10). Juan Mata has scored 4 goals and assisted 5 more in his last 5 Premier League appearances. Chelsea had the best shooting accuracy in the top flight this weekend (73%).

