Premier League midweek preview: What will and won't happen

Arsenal vs West Ham (Wed, 7.45pm)

Opta Fact No team has scored more headed goals than Arsenal in the Premier League this season (14, level with West Brom).

The big talking point: Ignoring the obvious (the biggest, most-discussed issue in English football), it's time to worry about West Ham. They've lost four games in a row, look outmatched in this fixture, and are not quite safe from relegation. Slaven Bilic and his players seem suspicious that they'll be parting ways in the summer, and that resignation has started to bleed into performances. With the sides beneath them all looking frisky, West Ham really do need the season to end.

What will happen: Some gentle Arsenal catharsis. Some of the defending against Manchester City was scandalous, but - in relative terms - that was still a performance of note: recovering twice against a side of that power is usually a sign of health. Alexis Sanchez seemed properly engaged and, before the game descended into error-strewn reticence, Arsenal had played with real menace. Wednesday night will given them the opportunity to blow away some cobwebs and appease an increasingly restless fanbase - an opportunity they'll likely take given West Ham's form and injury list.

What won't happen: The rumours to stop. Bilic has to take some responsibility for his team's performance this season, but it's still difficult to manage under such uncertainty. He's received public criticism from his employers this season and, now, has effectively been reduced to a caretaker by leaked reports about the identity of his successor. West Ham will surely lose at the Emirates, which will only deepen the innuendo.

Hull vs Middlesbrough (Wed, 7.45pm)

Opta Fact Stewart Downing could make his 400th Premier League appearance in this match – 202 of those previous 399 games have been for Boro.

The big talking point: 18th vs 19th: relegation, of course. It's not quite definitive, but the loser of this game will likely find themselves in an unrecoverable death spiral towards the Football League. As usual, it's also worth mentioning that Marco Silva remains unbeaten at home in league competition for over three years (39 games) and that Hull have not lost at the KCOM since late 2016.

What will happen: Hull to move out of the relegation zone. As proven by Andy Robertson's goal at the weekend, Silva's team are capable of playing the fast, intricate football that Middlesbrough can struggle with. Aitor Karanka built - and Steve Agnew inherited - a defensively impressive side, but they're better equipped to repel aerial bombardment than they are to coping with teams who move the ball quickly inside the attacking zones. That's the overlooked detail with this improved Hull: their technical development has been a big part of their revival.

What won't happen: A Hull clean sheet. Middlesbrough have only scored once in their last six Premier League games, but there was signs of life against Swansea. They created a couple of early chances at the Liberty Stadium, Rudy Gestede squandered a wonderful opportunity in stoppage time and, though definitely still offensively shy, that was reflective of a change in emphasis. No, they haven't suddenly evovled into 1970s Brazil, but they are at least trying to play on the other side of the halfway line – because they know they now need to. And Hull don't really keep clean sheets, either: they haven't nilled an opponent since early February (vs Liverpool) and have conceded at least once in every other league game in 2017.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace (Wed, 7.45pm)

Opta Fact Southampton haven’t lost both league games in a season against Crystal Palace since 1990/91, when the Eagles finished third in the old First Division.

The big talking point: Are there any? Palace's unlikely win at Stamford Bridge simultaneously saved and ended their season and Southampton, though comfortable in mid-table, look rather lost without Manolo Gabbiadini. One potential point of interest lies in how well Sam Allardyce's players cope with the post-Chelsea comedown. He'll demand that they maintain their standards (Palace have won their last four), but there's usually an emotional cost to pay after that kind of win - and, given the short turnaround, that's especially likely in this case.

What will happen: Another Palace clean sheet. Whether the visitors will take as much verve to St Mary's as they displayed at Stamford Bridge is a different issue, but Allardyce's defensive regimen seems so well drilled as to now be habit. Tally that with Southampton's lack of an attacking focal point, either in the physical or creative sense, and Palace should feel confident in their ability to smother the threat.

What won't happen: Goals. As ever, Allardyce's priority will be not to lose and Southampton themselves aren't charged with any particular urgency.

Swansea vs Tottenham (Wed, 7.45pm)

Opta Fact Of all teams Tottenham have faced 10+ times in the Premier League, they have their highest win rate (82%) and goals-per-game average (2.6) against Swansea.

The big talking point: Swansea's approach. It would take another Chelsea loss for the title race to truly be "on", so this is more about Paul Clement righting his weekend wrongs. Swansea may have become a more fundamentally sound team in recent months, but sending 46 crosses into Middlesbrough's box on Sunday afternoon in the hopeful direction of Jordan Ayew was baffling. Fernando Llorente may well be fit to start against Tottenham, but if not then Clement needs to exhibit some tactical dexterity.

What will happen: Mauricio Pochettino rested Kyle Walker and Son Heung-min against Burnley, so expect to see a pacier Tottenham take to the field on Wednesday night. Injuries to Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks should also necessitate a reversion to the Argentine's less-favoured back four, with Eric Dier pushing into midfield, so Spurs might not be quite as secure as anticipated.

What won't happen: A goalless draw: both teams have scored in each of their previous five meetings at the Liberty Stadium. Swansea have obvious vulnerabilities and Spurs, though boasting the meanest defence in the Premier League, will miss Wanyama's protecting qualities in midfield – plus the added security of a third centre-back.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Wed, 8pm)

Opta Fact Antonio Conte hasn’t lost consecutive home league games as a manager since November 2009 while in charge of Atalanta.

The big talking point: The Premier League title. What a strange Saturday at Stamford Bridge that was. Chelsea didn't play badly, but every bounce of the ball seemed to go against them and, ordinarily, Wayne Hennessey is nobody's idea of a modern Lev Yashin. It wasn't a catastrophe and nor are there any real conclusions to drawn but, nevertheless, they lost, Tottenham won and their margin for error has shrunk. Chelsea are still virtually guaranteed to win the league, but more dropped points here might make it interesting - particularly as Spurs have a very gentle run of fixtures ahead.

What will happen: Normal service will be resumed. Manchester City can be the most exhilarating attacking side in the country and certainly have the weapons to do some damage in this game. However, their structural weaknesses don't bear much scrutiny and Chelsea's attacking precision will be highly problematic for Pep Guardiola's overly impulsive backline. No contending side leaves as much space open as City; no team exploits it better than their opponents on Wednesday night.

What won't happen: Freeform attacking football. City have been the common factor in two highly entertaining games recently, but Chelsea are neither Arsenal nor Liverpool; they're not as loose and they're not nearly as easy to cut through with quick transitions. Expect this, then, to be a return to the Premier League's big-game default: Antonio Conte will want a handbrake-on type of encounter, with his midfield sentries each having over 90 touches of the ball and his wide players being patiently worked into deep attacking areas. There's one goal in this, two at a stretch.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Wed, 8pm)

Opta Fact Liverpool have scored and conceded in 21 of their 30 Premier League games this season (70%); more often than any other side.

The big talking point: It's one of those games for Liverpool: at Anfield, against a team they're expected to beat... right on the tail of an impressive big-game result. The talking point writes itself.

What will happen: Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana will miss the game. A theme throughout Liverpool's season has been their apparent reliance on a small group of players. Without Mane they lack penetrative pace (and goals); without Lallana their high press can sometimes lack intensity. Bournemouth may not be defensively stubborn, but they will still need to be cut open and, so, while Liverpool have the theoretical ability to do that, whether they can call on the specific attributes required is another matter.

What won't happen: A walkover. Having been defensively feeble for most of the winter (at one point averaging over 2.5 goals conceded per game), Bournemouth are suddenly quite stubborn: they've kept consecutive clean sheets. Liverpool are admittedly a different proposition to either Southampton or Swansea, but as Eddie Howe's players showed at Old Trafford they're not afraid of this kind of fixture and, even though now likely safe from relegation, they won't roll over. At their best they can be a highly accurate counter-attacking side and, in a game where they'll operate mainly on the back foot, that might well prove relevant.

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com