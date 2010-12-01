Premier Sketch: Seven-goal hauls, Carlo Raddishlotti & snoods

Well it looks like Fergie owes Sam Allardyce another couple of bottles of red wine after his side went back to the top of the table with a shocking 7-1 win over Big SamÃ¢ÂÂs Blackburn.

Rovers will be cursing the icy conditions as they seem to be the one thing that makes Dimitar Berbatov break into a jog. The Bulgarian helped himself to a staggering five goals, keeping United fans off his back for another week or so and, according to Sky TV who invented football in the early 90Ã¢ÂÂs, equalling the English record amount of goals in a game.

If ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs Ted Drake was alive today you can be sure heÃ¢ÂÂd mention his seven-goal haul against Villa. As for Big Sam, well it looks like his rant about coaching Real Madrid might not be too far off the mark, RealÃ¢ÂÂs similarly pathetic 5-0 defeat in Monday nightÃ¢ÂÂs El Clasico proved that the RoversÃ¢ÂÂ boss would fit in quite nicely.

Over in the posh part of London, just what are Chelsea playing at? After a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle, theyÃ¢ÂÂve now gone three weeks without a league win.

Just a few weeks ago Carlo Ancelotti was being hailed by the tabloids as a managerial genius and one of the greatest coaches in Premier League history (there they go again) - now itÃ¢ÂÂs only a matter of time before they give him the Graham Taylor treatment and start turning his name into a vegetable. Carlo Raddishlotti, anybody?

More comedy defending by the Blues lead to NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs opener with a mix up between Cech and Alex gifting Andy Carroll a simple tap in.

Plenty of contenders for goal of the week; Bolton duo Martin Petrov and Mark Davies score tremendous goals against Blackpool, but West Bromwich AlbionÃ¢ÂÂs Youssouf MulumbuÃ¢ÂÂs chipped (albeit deflected) effort finished off a wonderful flowing move and just about pushes out team mate Chris BruntÃ¢ÂÂs free kick (which is more than can be said for Everton keeper Tim HowardÃ¢ÂÂ¦).

It was a memorable game for the Albion substitute, who earned himself a second yellow card just minutes after picking up a first caution for celebrating his fabulous goal. DonÃ¢ÂÂt those rules just make perfect sense? A yellow card for enjoying scoring a goal but a mouthful of verbals directed at the lineman gets completely ignored, very sensible.

Finally, you may have noticed that itÃ¢ÂÂs starting to get a tiny bit chilly in Britain, but Jack Frost isnÃ¢ÂÂt the only nasty thing creeping onto Premier League pitches these days, and just like the Blob thereÃ¢ÂÂs a real worry that itÃ¢ÂÂs spreading and getting out of control.

First we had the tights, then came gloves and now the latest football craze thatÃ¢ÂÂs in danger of sweeping the nation, the Snood!

Parents beware, if your child adores Tevez, Nasri, Rooney, or even Craig Gordon be prepared to spend a little extra this Christmas to get the snood that matches the replica kit.