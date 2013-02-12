

PSG train in the Mestalla ahead of Tuesday evening's match



Ã¢ÂÂParis Saint Germain are the nouveau riche of Europe, but there are many things that money canÃ¢ÂÂt buy - and thatÃ¢ÂÂs what Valencia have.Ã¢ÂÂ

These were the menacing words of the Spanish clubÃ¢ÂÂs French defender, Adil Rami, ahead of TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs Champions League clash - and he was speaking the truth on so many levels. Valencia have a whole load of stuff the money in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs bank account canÃ¢ÂÂt buy, including the labour and materials needed to complete their half-built new stadium.



The French money-bags are in Mestalla-land for a game the local media are speaking of in terms such as 'intriguing' and 'enticing'. Basically, not many people have a clue what PSG are going to be like, seeing as very few give two hoots about Ligue 1.

Valencia coach Ernesto Valverde probably feels the same way, plumping for describing the opposition as Ã¢ÂÂa great team with great players.Ã¢ÂÂ Then again, no-one really knows what Valencia are like these days either, given the fact the team flits between struggling to beat Celta Vigo, holding off Barcelona and getting thrashed by Real Madrid in a matter of weeks.

Although the rumble between ValenciaÃ¢ÂÂs back four and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be tasty, there'll be more fun to be had watching the scramble for who gets to sit near David Beckham, who is not in the PSG squad but is set to be in the VIP Ã¢ÂÂpalcoÃ¢ÂÂ for the game. Ã¢ÂÂA great player,Ã¢ÂÂ gushed Valverde, Ã¢ÂÂbut I donÃ¢ÂÂt know what role heÃ¢ÂÂll play in the next few months at PSG.Ã¢ÂÂ

In preparation for WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs visit of Manchester United, it seems as if Marca has been getting itself into a bit of a homo-erotic frenzy at the thought of Wayne Rooney. The England forward is described in what are very admiring terms in TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs lead story: a Ã¢ÂÂdemonÃ¢ÂÂ, a Ã¢ÂÂhooligan footballerÃ¢ÂÂ and a Ã¢ÂÂbad boyÃ¢ÂÂ.

UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs visiting fans also get a mention, with the paper reporting that there is big scary danger from supporters who will be traveling without tickets and may try to force their way into the Santiago BernabÃÂ©u. Ã¢ÂÂAn avalanche of hooligansÃ¢ÂÂ frets the vapour-suffering paper, which does at least find the positive spin on the story. Ã¢ÂÂThey will leave a significant amount of euros, because we are talking about fans who drink great quantities of beer. Good for the bars.Ã¢ÂÂ

A quick spot of housekeeping, the kind of which LLL is sometimes neglectful. The final match of round 23 of la Primera was played on Monday night, and saw Betis continue their iffy run with a goalless draw against visiting Valladolid. Although the Sevilla side huffed and puffed, Betis have now slipped to sixth thanks to four matches without a win or even a goal scored from open play. Ã¢ÂÂFor the third time, weÃ¢ÂÂve lost two points again,Ã¢ÂÂ lamented Betis boss, Pepe Mel.