PSG train in the Mestalla ahead of Tuesday evening's match



âÂÂParis Saint Germain are the nouveau riche of Europe, but there are many things that money canâÂÂt buy - and thatâÂÂs what Valencia have.âÂÂ

These were the menacing words of the Spanish clubâÂÂs French defender, Adil Rami, ahead of TuesdayâÂÂs Champions League clash - and he was speaking the truth on so many levels. Valencia have a whole load of stuff the money in the clubâÂÂs bank account canâÂÂt buy, including the labour and materials needed to complete their half-built new stadium.



The French money-bags are in Mestalla-land for a game the local media are speaking of in terms such as 'intriguing' and 'enticing'. Basically, not many people have a clue what PSG are going to be like, seeing as very few give two hoots about Ligue 1.

Valencia coach Ernesto Valverde probably feels the same way, plumping for describing the opposition as âÂÂa great team with great players.â Then again, no-one really knows what Valencia are like these days either, given the fact the team flits between struggling to beat Celta Vigo, holding off Barcelona and getting thrashed by Real Madrid in a matter of weeks.

Although the rumble between ValenciaâÂÂs back four and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be tasty, there'll be more fun to be had watching the scramble for who gets to sit near David Beckham, who is not in the PSG squad but is set to be in the VIP âÂÂpalcoâ for the game. âÂÂA great player,â gushed Valverde, âÂÂbut I donâÂÂt know what role heâÂÂll play in the next few months at PSG.âÂÂ

In preparation for WednesdayâÂÂs visit of Manchester United, it seems as if Marca has been getting itself into a bit of a homo-erotic frenzy at the thought of Wayne Rooney. The England forward is described in what are very admiring terms in TuesdayâÂÂs lead story: a âÂÂdemonâÂÂ, a âÂÂhooligan footballerâ and a âÂÂbad boyâÂÂ.

UnitedâÂÂs visiting fans also get a mention, with the paper reporting that there is big scary danger from supporters who will be traveling without tickets and may try to force their way into the Santiago Bernabéu. âÂÂAn avalanche of hooligansâ frets the vapour-suffering paper, which does at least find the positive spin on the story. âÂÂThey will leave a significant amount of euros, because we are talking about fans who drink great quantities of beer. Good for the bars.âÂÂ

A quick spot of housekeeping, the kind of which LLL is sometimes neglectful. The final match of round 23 of la Primera was played on Monday night, and saw Betis continue their iffy run with a goalless draw against visiting Valladolid. Although the Sevilla side huffed and puffed, Betis have now slipped to sixth thanks to four matches without a win or even a goal scored from open play. âÂÂFor the third time, weâÂÂve lost two points again,â lamented Betis boss, Pepe Mel.