QPR 1-2 Arsenal: Who supplies the surprise bullets for Sanchez?

Arsenal weathered QPR's early pressure and eased to second-half victory at Loftus Road, despite a late goal from Charlie Austin.

Poking home when prone on the ground, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring just after the hour with his fifth in five games, and soon after Alexis Sanchez bagged his first since January.

Austin's 15th strike of the season will have pleased the watching Roy Hodgson, and the England manager might also have noticed the excellent Rob Green saving 7 accurate attempts. Rangers have now lost 7 in their last 8, precisely mirroring Arsenal's 7 wins in the last 8: one team seeking the Champions League, the other fearing the Championship.

Arsenal have won back-to-back away league games for the first time this season and the first time since January 2014.

QPR have won 0 of their last 10 Premier League London derbies (W0 D3 L7).

QPR have gone 11 Premier League games without keeping a clean sheet against Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud has scored 8 in his last 10 league starts.

Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 20 Premier League goals this season. Only Sergio Aguero (23) has been involved in more.

Sanchez had gone 10 hours and 19 minutes without a goal in all competitions before his 69th-minute strike against QPR.

Kieran Gibbs has provided 3 Premier League assists this season, all of which have resulted in an Alexis Sanchez goal, including 2 against QPR.

Matt Phillips has provided 4 assists in his last 3 Premier League appearances.

