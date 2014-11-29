QPR 3-2 Leicester: The most shots since Opta data started... but how many?

QPR edged a five-goal thriller in west London, as Charlie Austin's seventh league goal of the campaign sent Leicester to the bottom of the Premier League table.

The visitors took the lead through Esteban Cambiasso's low drive inside four minutes but a calamitous Wes Morgan own goal levelled things up with eight minutes of the first half remaining.

Then, after Leicester failed to deal with a cross – a disastrous theme of the afternoon for Nigel Pearson's side – Leroy Fer lashed home on the stroke of half-time to nudge the hosts ahead.

The visiting Foxes improved after the break and drew level via Jeff Schlupp's carefully placed volley from just outside the box. But it was Harry Redknapp's team that left Loftus Road with three points after Austin scrambled home a 73rd-minute winner after more weak Leicester defending.

Pearson's side are now winless in 8 games, and sink to the bottom after Burnley grabbed a draw against Aston Villa. Incredibly, the Foxes have won only 1 of their last 26 Premier League games in London, and taken only 3 points from their last 16 top-flight tussles in the capital.

QPR have lost just 1 of their last 6 home league games (W3 D2).

Cambiasso's goal ended Leicester's run of 504 minutes in the Premier League without scoring.

The Foxes scored their second and third away goals of the season in this game, with Leonardo Ulloa netting the first (vs Stoke in September) and assisting the second (Cambiasso’s here).

QPR conceded the first goal of the game for the 10th time this season in the Premier League; more often than any other side.

No team has benefited from more own goals this season than the Hoops (3).

Leroy Fer netted his first Premier League goal since December 2013.

Both of Schlupp's goals this season in the Premier League have been against fellow promoted sides.

Austin has scored 5 goals in QPR’s last 6 Premier League games at Loftus Road.

There were 51 attempts in this game (including blocked shots), more than any Premier League match since 2006/07 (when this data was first recorded).

