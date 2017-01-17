Quiz! Can you match the Chinese Super League player to their club?

The 2017 Chinese Super League season kicks off in March, when its clubs finally get to show off the expensive talent they've acquired in the off-season.

Even Premier League clubs have proved no match for some of China's eager paymasters, with Oscar and John Obi Mikel both having left Chelsea this month to link up with new teams and join the likes of Graziano Pelle, Papiss Cisse, Gervinho and Paulinho in the Asian country's ex-Premier League contingent.

So here's our latest quiz: can you match the player to their Chinese Super League club? There are 13 to have a go at, and we want to hear how you get on – so tell us your scores (with proof!) at @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them to our followers.

Features to read

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com