Quiz! Can you name 2016/17's Champions League group stage teams?
By Joe Brewin
We're testing your memory before the teams have even kicked their first ball of this season's competition. G'won, have a crack...
Yes, the Champions League is back for 2016/17, and isn't that lovely?
See if you can remember who'll be featuring in this season's edition, though, with only their groups and your pristine memories to go by. It's probably harder than you think.
When you're done, holler at us with your scores on social media and we'll retweet them to the masses. Pictorial evidence may be required...
