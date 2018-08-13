Quiz! Can you name the 28 Frenchmen who’ve played for Arsenal in the Premier League?

As far as debuts go, getting chucked into central midfield against this Manchester City side is a bit like being strapped up with raw meat and streaking through a safari park. Not ideal.

So pity the poor 19-year-old who got his first taste of Premier League action for Arsenal against Pep Guardiola’s champions on Sunday. The Gunners were humbled 2-0 in a baptism of fire for their new arrival from Lorient – the 28th Frenchman to appear in a Premier League game for the north Londoners. Arsenal may have bid farewell to Arsene, but his legacy lives on.

The first player from across the Channel pitched up at Highbury in 1996, technically before Wenger had even arrived, although he did so on the incoming gaffer’s recommendation. Since then the flow has been free, and provided a stream of club legends over more than two decades.

We’ve put six minutes on the clock for you to name as many of these French flag-flyers as you can. When you’re done, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we’ll retweet the best – then challenge some pals to see how they fare. Bonne chance!

