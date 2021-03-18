Quiz! Can you name all 28 clubs to win the Europa League/UEFA Cup?

Six minutes on the clock, 28 clubs to guess - there's a mixture of players, managers and clubs that you'll need to guess.

The Europa League is a hard sell. Teams that aren't good enough to compete in the. Champions League battle it out for... a place in the Champions League.

Looking through the list of clubs to have won UEFA's secondary European competition, however, there are plenty of elite clubs who welcomed the chance for silverware. There are also some names on this list that you've probably forgotten existed.

In many ways, that's the beauty of the Europa. It may not have the glitz and glamour of Champions League football but it's a chance for a trophy from clubs that wouldn't otherwise taste success on the continent.

So since the second legs kick off tonight, let's run through every winner of the tournament since its inception in 1971.

