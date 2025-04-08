Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the Champions League?
Real Madrid are the runaway title holders, but what about the other guys?
It's Champions League quarter-final time and boy do we have a treat in store for you.
FourFourTwo has put together a stunning little number in which we want you to name every single side to have ever lifted Europe's most decorated club competition.
There's plenty to go at, given the tournament has been on the go since the mid-1950s, so we feel those of you with superb ball knowledge should be able to give this one a real good go!
We're giving you a time frame of eight minutes to name all 69 clubs to have ever won either the Champions League or the European Cup, as it was formerly known as.
Listed in the quiz is the year of the winner and you only have to enter each club once, even if they have more than one crown in their trophy cabinet.
If you'd like a hint, too, you can sign into Kwizly. Just press the button as many times as you like and we'll give you the next letter you're looking for.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo. Good luck!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name the previous three managers of every Premier League club?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest appearance makers from overseas in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?
Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?