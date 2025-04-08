Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the Champions League?

By published

Real Madrid are the runaway title holders, but what about the other guys?

Real Madrid are Europe&#039;s most decorated side having won the Champions League 15 times
Real Madrid are Europe's most decorated side having won the Champions League 15 times (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Champions League quarter-final time and boy do we have a treat in store for you.

FourFourTwo has put together a stunning little number in which we want you to name every single side to have ever lifted Europe's most decorated club competition.

There's plenty to go at, given the tournament has been on the go since the mid-1950s, so we feel those of you with superb ball knowledge should be able to give this one a real good go!

TRY NEXT

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Juventus to inspire a 3-2 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in March 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiz! Can you answer 100% on our Champions League finals quiz?

We're giving you a time frame of eight minutes to name all 69 clubs to have ever won either the Champions League or the European Cup, as it was formerly known as.

Listed in the quiz is the year of the winner and you only have to enter each club once, even if they have more than one crown in their trophy cabinet.

If you'd like a hint, too, you can sign into Kwizly. Just press the button as many times as you like and we'll give you the next letter you're looking for.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo. Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name the previous three managers of every Premier League club?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest appearance makers from overseas in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about quiz
Michael Owen of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 20 2009, in Manchester, England.

Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?

Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on November 28 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?
Jess Park of England celebrates scoring her team&#039;s first goal with teammates Millie Bright and Grace Clinton during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.

How to watch Belgium vs England: Live streams for Nations League match
See more latest
Most Popular
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in March 2025.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV
Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Monaco in the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 11 December, 2024.
How to watch Arsenal v Real Madrid: Live streams, TV channels for Champions League quarter-final
Antonio Rudiger (right) celebrates with Arda Guler after scoring an extra-time winner for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey in April 2025.
High-scoring matches in the Copa del Rey
Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Monaco in the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 11 December, 2024.
Top stats as Arsenal entertain Real Madrid in heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash
Ruud van Nistelrooy remained unbeaten as interim head coach at Manchester United
How to watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game
Harry Kane modelling his signature boot.
“It’s all those 1 percent gains – the small moments are just as crucial as the big” Exclusive: Harry Kane tells FFT about his new signature Skechers boots, superstitions and fulfilling childhood dreams
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men&#039;s Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Is Spurs vs Southampton on TV? Live streams for Sunday's Premier League game
Michael Owen of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 20 2009, in Manchester, England.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?
Manchester City and Manchester United will go toe-to-toe for the first time this season on Sunday
Watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for the Manchester derby today
Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack and could look to weaken a fellow top-four rival
Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League game