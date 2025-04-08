Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the Champions League?

Real Madrid are Europe's most decorated side having won the Champions League 15 times

It's Champions League quarter-final time and boy do we have a treat in store for you.

FourFourTwo has put together a stunning little number in which we want you to name every single side to have ever lifted Europe's most decorated club competition.

There's plenty to go at, given the tournament has been on the go since the mid-1950s, so we feel those of you with superb ball knowledge should be able to give this one a real good go!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) Quiz! Can you answer 100% on our Champions League finals quiz?

We're giving you a time frame of eight minutes to name all 69 clubs to have ever won either the Champions League or the European Cup, as it was formerly known as.

Listed in the quiz is the year of the winner and you only have to enter each club once, even if they have more than one crown in their trophy cabinet.

If you'd like a hint, too, you can sign into Kwizly. Just press the button as many times as you like and we'll give you the next letter you're looking for.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo. Good luck!

